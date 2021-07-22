New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Akamai Edge DNS outage causing Steam, PSN, Xbox Live, & internet issues [UPDATED]

A recent DNS server incident has everything from Steam, PSN, and Xbox live to Apex Legends and Call of Duty experiencing internet service outages.
TJ Denzer
1

Updated (July 22, 2021 @ 10:23 a.m. PT): According to the Akamai Edge DNS website, the incident that was affecting its services has been "mitigated" as of 10:09 a.m. PT / 1:09 p.m. ET. And so the issue has been marked as resolved. Indeed, Steam, PSN, and Xbox Live have also seemingly resolved issues and resumed services.

Original Story: You might not think that one website and service experiencing issues could have an effect on a vast stretch of internet services and gaming, but that appears to be exactly the case today. Many PC users noticed that Steam was down, as well as experiencing issues on platform internet services like PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. Live service games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends also seemed to be affected and after some panic, the common thread seems to be a DNS issue at a service known as Akamai Edge.

This issue took place on July 22, 2021, and is still ongoing as of this writing. Even finance group services like Fidelity and Century, internet services like AT&T, shopping services like Amazon, and package services like FedEx and UPS were affected. It all seems to point back towards the Akamai Edge DNS service, which is currently experiencing server issues according to its website.

It’s certainly alarming that so many services from a myriad of sectors could be knocked out of service for so many folks in relation to issues at a single group, but that very much seems to be the case. Akamai Technologies handles global content delivery, but also specializes in cybersecurity and cloud services. It’s a company behind the scenes producing a standard service that you probably wouldn’t hear about if it wasn’t currently experiencing issues. It also appears to be a rolling server outage. While some areas are experiencing outages, others may not, which is why you likely won’t see these issues on the usual pages like Steam server status.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow this issue and the latest updates on the Akamai Edge DNS outages and issues.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola