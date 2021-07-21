How to watch The B Word Bitcoin talk with Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and Cathie Wood In a series of panels and presentations dedicated to Bitcoin, Tesla's Elon Musk, Twitter's Jack Dorsey, and ARK Invest's Cathy Wood are set to discuss.

There are a lot of conversations around Bitcoin. As one of the most iconic and leading cryptocurrencies in the world, there is a lot of buzz about it, leading to a lot of misinformation, embellishment, and outright cons about the strengths and drawbacks of Bitcoin. In response, ARK Invest has launched a series of presentations called The B Word to try to clear the air and provide meaningful information on various facets of Bitcoin and as part of the schedule, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and Cathy Wood will be on one of the panels. Here’s how to watch it.

The B Word presentations are set to take place on the virtual events website, but there will be a YouTube video as well. There are a number of events scheduled throughout the day starting at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, but arguably the biggest of the bunch is “Bitcoin as a Tool of Economic Empowerment” at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, which will feature Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, with Square Crypto lead Steve Lee moderating the chat.

To watch the video, you can either register on the B Word event website and access the presentation when it goes live there or you can head to the ARK Invest YouTube channel to see the live presentation there.

All three of the speakers have a major investment in Bitcoin. Many will recall Elon Musk and Tesla converted over a billion in USD to Bitcoin earlier this year. As founder of Square, of which Square Crypto is a subsidiary, Jack Dorsey also has a deep investment in the currency.

With that in mind, Bitcoin has also slipped and struggled to keep the high value it had earlier this year since May 2021. It will be interesting to see what Musk, Dorsey, and Wood have to say about the matter as today’s presentation kicks off. Tune in and check it out as the Bitcoin talk goes live this afternoon.