Overwatch Summer Games 2021 start today fresh off crossplay update The Overwatch Summer Games have returned, by which, of course, we mean last year's games have returned without a lot of new additions.

Overwatch has a handful of annual traditions that fans look forward to each year. For this time of year, players are warmed up and ready to roll into the Overwatch Summer Games. As has been the case with many of Overwatch's annual updates this year, there isn't a lot that's new in the Summer Games. However, there are going to be a lot of people to play with, because this is the first major event since the addition of cross-platform play.

As was the case with last year's Summer Games, this year's event will feature both Lucioball and Lucioball Remix. There's not much else besides that that's really new, in terms of activities. Yes, Overwatch still appears to be in a holding pattern, as Blizzard pushes forward with the continuing development of Overwatch 2.

For now, try and pick up some cosmetics. Rewards can be picked up after playing 9, 18, and 27 games with victories counting for two games played. The first week will feature an Ocean King Winston skin, the second week will feature a Sunset Pharah skin, and the third week will offer a Nihon Hanzo skin. As for Legendary Skins, this year's offerings include Sprinkles Mei, Mermaid Symmetra, Poolside Ashe, Scuba Sigma, and Referee Orisa.

This will be the first Overwatch Summer Games to offer crossplay following June's big update. This year's games will start today and run through Tuesday, August 10. For more on this year's games, including more looks at some of this year's skins, be sure to check out the Overwatch website.