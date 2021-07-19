New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 110

Pop in for some Mega Man X2.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing "Mega Mondays" with Mega Man X2. This installment of the Mega Man X series brings eight new mavericks to fight as well as the maverick hunters. I believe I got Mega Man X2 for Christmas the year it released in the United States and it has been one of my favorite games on the Super Nintendo. X2 is tougher than the original as the boss fights are harder and the stages are tougher to traverse through. Pop in at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT to see if I have what it takes to take Sigma down and save the world. On a different note, next Monday should be the start of the summer of Sonic the Hedgehog so stay tuned next Monday because we gotta go fast!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday night. My fight to be a Pokemon Master in Pokemon Blue and to save the world in Final Fantasy 7 continues this week.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

