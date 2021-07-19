Fall Guys Season 5 launches this week with six new levels With 'Jungle Adventure' as its latest core theme, Fall Guys Season 5 will be kicking off shortly with plenty of new action and prizes.

As this week kicked off, so too did an in-depth look at the new Fall Guys Season 5 goods. Mediatonic teased a full reveal this week and came through, sharing cinematic trailers, gameplay, and plenty of other looks at what this new Jungle Adventure season has to offer. Perhaps most important of all is that we learned exactly when Fall Guys Season 5 would be launching with all of its new content, and it’s very, very soon.

Mediatonic took to the Fall Guys YouTube channel on July 19, 2021, with fresh details on Season 5 of the game, as teased just last week when the Jungle Adventure theme was first revealed. We got a cinematic trailer, a gameplay trailer, and even a Fame Path trailer (the game’s version of a Battle Pass with a string of goods to earn throughout a season). However, the biggest information on display was the release date. Fall Guys Season 5 is set to bring its Jungle Adventure antics to the game on July 20, 2021.

With Fall Guys Season 5, a number of features are coming on July 20. The game is getting six new levels that will enter into its regular gaming rotation. If you feel like teaming up with some nefarious beans, Mediatonic will also give you the chance to do so with limited-time Duos and Trios modes. Finally, five new obstacles will enter the game for deployment both in and beyond the six new levels. Most prominent among these is a giant mechanical toy rhino meant to run into unwary beans and launch them off the map to their doom.

Fall Guys Season 5 is shaping up to be quite the Jungle Adventure indeed. With the season launching tomorrow, be sure to check out the new content on all platforms and get ready for new challenges and races.