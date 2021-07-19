Soup Pot will release on Nintendo Switch according to developer Switch owners are in for a tasty treat as Soup Pot will eventually come to Nintendo's handheld platform.

Soup Pot is a deliciously enticing new game from Chikon Club that teaches players recipes as they cook scrumptious-looking food. It’s releasing across a variety of platforms, but during Shacknews E5 2021 we got to ask Trina Pagtakhan, the Lead Art Director of Soup Pot, about whether the title is coming to Nintendo Switch. Much to our delight, Soup Pot will release on Nintendo Switch.

Shacknews E5 was a fun-filled time full of developer interviews and looks at exclusive gameplay, and one that stood out was our chat with Trina Pagtakhan from Soup Pot. As the Lead Art Director, Pagtakhan is responsible for overseeing the delicious visuals to ensure the food looks as delectable as possible. During our interview, Pagtakhan was able to tell us about Soup Pot coming to Nintendo Switch, which you can see at the 12 minute 14 second mark in the video below.

When asked if the developers had any plans for Nintendo Switch, Pagtakhan responded, “Oh, yes, definitely. We also have plans for Nintendo after our initial release. Maybe sometime in the year or the next year.” This should be great news for Switch players who were hoping to take Soup Pot on the go with them. Perhaps it will be the sort of game you take to your kitchen, so you can cook the meals in real life as you cook them in the game!

Soup Pot is scheduled to release this year on Steam and Xbox, with a Nintendo Switch release scheduled for later on. Be sure to check out the Soup Pot Steam page where you can add it to your Wishlist as well as the Shacknews Soup Pot and Chikon Club pages for more information about this tasty lookin’ title.