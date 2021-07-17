Weekend Console Download Deals for July 16: For Honor for less

Welcome to another fine edition of Weekend Console Deals. We’ve gathered sales and deals from the major consoles right here to make sure you can get your hands on some of the best games out there without paying full price. With For Honor getting another new set of fresh content pretty soon, one of the best deals going right now is a major sale on For Honor and all of its previous content on Xbox. There are plenty of other deals too. Find them all just below.
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- PLANET ALPHA - Free
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - Free
- Midway Arcade Origins - Free
- For Honor: Standard Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Year 3 Pass - $8.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - $20.24 (55% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- No Man’s Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sega Genesis Classics - $8.99 (70% off)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll - $9.89 (67% off)
- Shonen Jump Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE Super Bundle - $12.74 (85% off)
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE - $8.99 (85% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy - $13.99 (80% off)
- JUMP FORCE - Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- UFC 4 - 29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Remake - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $38.99 (35% off)
- Planet of the Deals Discounts
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package - $24.99 (75% off)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- Deals Under $15
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $14.99 (75% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $4.99 (75% off)
- Code Vein - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Warriors - $8.99 (40% off)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- No Man’s Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ratchet & Clank (2016) - $7.99 (80% off)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (80% off)
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (from $19.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (from $19.99)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $39.99 (from $49.99)
- Rayman® Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (from $39.99)
- Civilization 6 - $19.79 (from $59.99)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (from $49.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (from $59.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (from $59.99)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition - $9.74 (from $14.99)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (from $49.99)
And that covers some of the best deals on console this weekend. Anything we missed? Be sure to share some of the best deals you’ve seen in the Shacknews Chatty below.
