New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 16: For Honor for less

It's another great weekend for gaming, and with it comes another great weekend of deals and sales to get your games on the cheap.
TJ Denzer
2

Welcome to another fine edition of Weekend Console Deals. We’ve gathered sales and deals from the major consoles right here to make sure you can get your hands on some of the best games out there without paying full price. With For Honor getting another new set of fresh content pretty soon, one of the best deals going right now is a major sale on For Honor and all of its previous content on Xbox. There are plenty of other deals too. Find them all just below.

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

And that covers some of the best deals on console this weekend. Anything we missed? Be sure to share some of the best deals you’ve seen in the Shacknews Chatty below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola