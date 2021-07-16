Xur's location and wares for July 16, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 with a bag full of Exotic goodies for Guardians to acquire.

It's Friday, Guardians. This means two things: the end of the work week and Xur arriving in Destiny 2. For some of us, Xur rarely has new things to sell, but for others, his arrival means an exciting new Exotic in their arsenal. We should all be visiting Xur, though, since even if he's bringing items we already own, they an be rolled better than what we currently wear.

Xur's location for July 9, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in, turn left and run until you reach the Hangar, then turn left. He'll be up some stairs standing by himself.

Xur's wares for July 9, 2021

For your convienience, here are the pieces Xur is selling this weekend, including the stat rolls on the armor to help you determine if you need to fuel up your sparrow and pay the Agent of the Nine a visit.

Sunshot

Ophidia Spathe Mobility - 16 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 6 Strength - 26 Total - 65

Severance Enclosure Mobility - 14 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 13 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 16 Strength - 2 Total - 59

Ophidian Aspect Mobility - 3 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 15 Strength - 10 Total - 61



As always, I advise that you buy any items that you don't already own without exception. This includes both weapons and armor pieces, even if the armor isn't for the class that you currently play. Build out your Exotic collection across all characters so that you have the pieces should you ever need them in teh future. If you own everything, you can afford to be more selective by picking and choosing armor pieces that provide better stat rolls than what you have. Start at your main class and work your way through all the pieces. Hardcore players are typically swimming in Legendary Shards, so this shouldn't be an issue.

There you have it, Guardians. Xur's location and wares for July 16, 2021. You can get help with everything about Bungie's looter shooter by visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide.