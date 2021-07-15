Evening Reading - July 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC impressions: More of a dream come true
- Shacknews Most Anticipated Games of the Second Half of 2021
- King's Bounty 2 preview: Reviving a classic
- Valve announces $399 Steam Deck handheld PC gaming device
- Valve Steam Deck price, preorder, tech specs, and release date
- Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 is now available
- GDQ's Flames Fatales all-women speedrunning event schedule has been released
- Killing Floor 2 devs talk about the possibility of turning seasonal themes on & off
- Resident Evil Re:Verse delayed to 2022
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed to Spring 2022
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's sudoku time!
Learn about what uniqueness is in regards to sudoku and solving via logic.
He thought Kratos would be bigger
"I thought you'd be bigger" #GodofWarhttps://t.co/rtTKmDbcJm pic.twitter.com/Iw4CeVsaJR— Speclizer (@Speclizer_) July 8, 2021
How much bigger did the stranger think he would be?
Storm watching
Some rotation in this storm near Perkins, OK. pic.twitter.com/53d1cvIWCP— Sean Ramsey (@seanramseyphoto) July 11, 2021
This is a lovely timelapse.
This was a good joke
Me: do you reckon your graphic novel will sit well next to other manga on the shelf?— Jon “Fleet Of Airships” Kudelka (@jonkudelka) July 9, 2021
Daughter: technically it’s only manga if it’s from Japan
Me: so it’s actually just a sparkling comic book
Daughter: that’s very funny dad
Me [utterly destroyed by deadpan teenage sarcastic tone]
Teenage sarcasm is as fierce as ever.
The perfect spot to relax
July 8, 2021
Aah, what a great Super Mario 64 level.
Children at airpots get bored
This child at the airport is killing me pic.twitter.com/axacS0ElXK— groucho marxist (@amymarieberger) July 10, 2021
And when they get bored, they get creative.
Love a good face reveal
you’re not “giving birth.” your baby is doing a face reveal. stop making this about you— clintoris (@clintoris) July 11, 2021
Stop being so selfish.
All those eyes
I just realized when I have my wedding I’m gonna have to walk 50 feet with like 100 people staring at me from all directions I’m gonna vomit— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) July 12, 2021
Don't trip.
Stop adding to my to-do list
I hate when ppl email back too quickly. i just ticked that off my todo list, now i gotta add this to the list again— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) July 12, 2021
I've got other emails to ignore.
