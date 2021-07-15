New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - July 15, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's sudoku time!

Learn about what uniqueness is in regards to sudoku and solving via logic.

He thought Kratos would be bigger

How much bigger did the stranger think he would be?

Storm watching

This is a lovely timelapse.

This was a good joke

Teenage sarcasm is as fierce as ever.

The perfect spot to relax

Aah, what a great Super Mario 64 level.

Children at airpots get bored

And when they get bored, they get creative.

Love a good face reveal

Stop being so selfish.

All those eyes

Don't trip.

Stop adding to my to-do list

I've got other emails to ignore.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Time for a cat nap? I think so! Have yourself a lovely evening.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola