Evening Reading - July 15, 2021

It's sudoku time!

Learn about what uniqueness is in regards to sudoku and solving via logic.

He thought Kratos would be bigger

How much bigger did the stranger think he would be?

Storm watching

Some rotation in this storm near Perkins, OK. pic.twitter.com/53d1cvIWCP — Sean Ramsey (@seanramseyphoto) July 11, 2021

This is a lovely timelapse.

This was a good joke

Me: do you reckon your graphic novel will sit well next to other manga on the shelf?

Daughter: technically it’s only manga if it’s from Japan

Me: so it’s actually just a sparkling comic book

Daughter: that’s very funny dad

Me [utterly destroyed by deadpan teenage sarcastic tone] — Jon “Fleet Of Airships” Kudelka (@jonkudelka) July 9, 2021

Teenage sarcasm is as fierce as ever.

The perfect spot to relax

Aah, what a great Super Mario 64 level.

Children at airpots get bored

This child at the airport is killing me pic.twitter.com/axacS0ElXK — groucho marxist (@amymarieberger) July 10, 2021

And when they get bored, they get creative.

Love a good face reveal

you’re not “giving birth.” your baby is doing a face reveal. stop making this about you — clintoris (@clintoris) July 11, 2021

Stop being so selfish.

All those eyes

I just realized when I have my wedding I’m gonna have to walk 50 feet with like 100 people staring at me from all directions I’m gonna vomit — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) July 12, 2021

Don't trip.

Stop adding to my to-do list

I hate when ppl email back too quickly. i just ticked that off my todo list, now i gotta add this to the list again — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) July 12, 2021

I've got other emails to ignore.

