Valve Steam Deck Official Dock to ship at a later date The official dock for Valve's Steam Deck will arrive sometime after the handheld PC ships.

The folks over at Valve made some big headlines earlier today with the reveal of the Steam Deck handheld PC gaming system. Mixing powerful internal hardware with integrated analog and touchpad controls, the Steam Deck aims to separate PC gaming from the grip of the desktop. Much like Nintendo’s Switch handheld console, the Steam Deck will be able to interface with an official dock, though Valve has confirmed that it will not arrive until sometime after the Steam Deck ships.

The Official Dock for the Steam Deck will allow users to get even more functionality from their device. The Dock can hold up the Steam Deck for tabletop use as well as offer increased connectivity. By connecting to the USB Type-C port on the Steam Deck, the Dock is able to offer video output to TVs, monitors, or other display devices. Ethernet functionality is also possible for more stable online gaming and data transfer speeds.

The Official Dock also offers three additional USB ports for peripherals, webcams, controllers, and much more. The Dock provides charging power to the Steam Deck via a captive USB Type-C cable with a 90-degree adapter.

The specs of the Steam Deck Dock are as follows (and subject to change between now and final release):

Expansion

Peripherals

1 x USB-A 3.1 Port



2 x USB-A 2.0 Ports

Networking

Ethernet

External displays

DisplayPort 1.4



HDMI 2.0

Power

Input

USB-C Power Delivery passthrough input

Deck connection

6" USB-C captive cable with low profile 90° connector

Size and Weight

Size

117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm

Weight

Approx. 120 grams

The Steam Deck Dock is sold separately from the handheld. As of now, no official pricing or release date information has been made public by Valve, though we will keep this space updated when such news becomes available.