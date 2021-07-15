New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valve's Steam Deck will have a microSD card slot for expanded storage

PC gamers can breathe easy knowing they can expand the storage space of the Steam Deck.
Bill Lavoy
3

When Valve announced the Steam Deck today my first two questions were related to storage space. How much storage space does it have internally, and can I expand it? I was more than pleased with the answers to both questions, as the Steam Deck will feature variable internal storage with the option to expand that.

As potential buyers are digging into the details and specs of Steam Deck, most are finding out that Valve will offer three different versions of their handheld device. Steam Deck will offer models that feature 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB, but each one will also come with a microSD card slot allowing players to expand their storage space.

Valve Steam Deck MicroSD

Now, I get by with a 1 TB SSD for my PC games, as I’m not one to keep things installed indefinitely. Once I’m done playing, I tend to uninstall and move on, but of course for many of us there are live-service games that are always installed. Even if you go with the 512 GB model, a couple of live-service titles will eat away at that rather quickly. For me, Destiny 2 is taking up a bit more than 66 GB of my SSD, which alone wouldn’t fit on the 64 GB Steam Deck unless the install size is adjusted. For me, it’s going to be the 512 GB model and probably a 512 GB microSD for support.

We’ve been hard at work covering the news of the Steam Deck from Valve today. If you’re interested in finding out more, visit our Steam Deck topic on Shacknews and browse through to get a complete picture of this new device and what you can expect.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 15, 2021 11:55 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Valve's Steam Deck will have a microSD card slot for expanded storage

    • Nalin8
      reply
      July 15, 2021 12:34 PM

      Yeah, UHS-I speeds. That is slower than an HDD. Couldn't even be bothered to use UHS-III, which is SSD speeds.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 15, 2021 12:39 PM

        Was wondering about speeds. I guess adding the port wasn't too much of a cost increase, but maybe the higher spec was. I mean, having less than 200gb is going to really limit the games you can put on a system like this. Having to download a full pc install to just run 720? Yeah, you're going to be very limited.

