Aztech Forgotten Gods is 'Blade Runner meets Atlantis' We spoke with developers behind Aztech Forgotten Gods, where they revealed inspirations behind the game.

Aztech Forgotten Gods is an upcoming action game from the team at Lienzo. First revealed at E3 2021, this game’s lore and story is heavily rooted in Mexican culture, an often underrepresented demographic in gaming. During Shacknews E5 2021, we sat down with Guillermo Vizcaino, the lead writer on Aztech Forgotten Gods to learn more about the game. It was here that he shared the idea that Aztech Forgotten Gods is like “Blade Runner meets Atlantis.”

Shacknews Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia spoke with Guillermo Vizcaino, Lead Writer at Lienzo working on Aztech Forgotten Gods at E5 2021 to learn more about the upcoming game. During the interview, Vizcaino spoke about the significance of the game, representing an unrepresented demographic, while also bringing something completely fresh and new to gamers. It was during this discussion that Vizcaino made a really interesting point behind the concept of Aztech Forgotten Gods.

“The way we thought about going about it is, take it into an unexplored scenario, in this case, the future, and see what that would look like.” He said. Works based around Aztec history and mythology usually take place in ancient settings, and the developer was looking to change this. “So we have things like Blade Runner meets Atlantis” he stated, listing two big inspirations behind the game’s world.

Aztech Forgotten Gods is currently scheduled to launch by the end of this year. The interview in reference was aired as a part of Shacknews E5 2021. For more exclusive developer interviews, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.