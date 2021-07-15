Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order guide

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here's how you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo surprised everyone when they casually announced the Nintendo Switch OLED, a new iteration of the hybrid console, last week. Featuring a bigger display, an Ethernet port, and as the name would imply, an OLED screen, the new Switch model is set to launch on October 8, 2021. Fans will soon be able to start plunking down cash for the new system, so let’s look at how you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will be available for pre-order starting on July 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, as Nintendo has confirmed. The console costs $349.99 USD and will be available at several different retailers. Here is a list of all the retailers selling pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model beginning on July 15:

When 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET rolls around, you’ll want to be quick if you plan on upgrading to the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. Sentiment surrounding the new console has been heavily mixed, with many disappointed that it isn't the long-rumored Switch Pro. That said, it’s still an upgrade from the base model. If the trends of trying to buy a Nintendo Switch (or any console for that matter) remain the same this year, the Switch OLED Model will likely be a difficult system to get your hands on this Holiday Season. It’s because of that reason that you’ll want to be quick on the draw if you want to score a system.

That’s how you can pre-order a Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The system is set to launch this fall on October 8, 2021. For more on the latest products from Nintendo, stick with us right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

