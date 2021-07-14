How to redeem a code on Epic Games Store If you purchased a game key from a different retailer or are trying to activate a physical version of a game, here is how to redeem a code on Epic Games Store.

Ever since its official launch around the end of 2018, Epic Games Store has unquestionably been the fastest-growing digital storefront for PC gaming. Thanks to its frequent free game giveaways and a long-running list of highly-anticipated exclusives, the Epic Games Store has amassed a large following of PC gamers.

While you can easily purchase any of the hundreds of games available on the service directly from Epic Games, the store also supports the redemption of product keys and/or codes. After a successful redemption, the digital license for your software is bound to your Epic Games account. Keys can come from a variety of sources, including third-party digital stores, physical release of PC games, and promotional giveaways. With our handy guide, you can easily redeem your code on the Epic Games Store and get directly to playing.

How to redeem a code on Epic Games Store

Before you can begin the process of redeeming your Epic Games Store product code, you need to ensure that the code is in a valid format. All product keys for Epic Games Store are in this format: XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX

Each product key is four sets of five characters separated by dashes. The easiest way to redeem a code via Epic Games Store is to open the EGS client application on your computer. Once you have logged into your account, the application will load up the main page. At the bottom left corner of the app, you will see your account username (and avatar if you have previously set one up).

When you click your username in the bottom left of the app, a menu containing the Redeem Code function will be available.

Simply click on your username to expand the main Epic Games Store menu. From here, click Redeem Code. A prompt will appear where you can enter your code manually or via copy+paste. You do not need to manually enter the dashes between the alphanumeric characters. Once you have entered the code, click the large blue Redeem button underneath, and then the product will bind itself to your Epic Game account and the game in question will now be available for installation from your Epic Games Store library.

You can also redeem product keys from the Epic Games Store website. Simply visit the Epic Games Store site, then log in to your account with the shortcut at the top right side of the web page. After the login is completed, click your username in the top left corner of the page, then select Redeem Code from the expanded menu. You can now enter your product code in the pop-up window, similar to the process within the Epic Games Store app.

