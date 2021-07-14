Apple's $99 MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 ships next week Extended the battery capacity of your iPhone 12 device with Apple's new rear-mounted MagSafe pack.

If you are a power user or sometimes find yourself too far from a charger after a long day, the stock battery life performance on your iPhone 12 may leave something to be desired. Apple has a fix for that in the form of its new MagSafe battery pack. The device attaches to the rear of your iPhone 12 handset and can wirelessly charge the phone. The pack will set you back $99 and is expected to begin shipping next week.

The iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack will come in a single color, white. Apple is currently accepting pre-orders for the accessory on its website. The pack provides up to 15W of wireless charging power. When the iPhone is connected to a wall charger, both the phone and battery pack will be replenished.

Being an official Apple product, the MagSafe battery pack can communicate with the iPhone, providing battery usage and capacity statistics on-screen. The MagSafe pack is the latest in a line of MagSafe accessories that Apple touted last year when the iPhone 12 was first launched. A wide variety of MagSafe-compatible phone cases were made available, as well as products like the MagSafe leather wallet that holds credit cards.

The MagSafe battery pack is the first iPhone power bank that does not need to connect to the device via a Lightning or USB Type-C port. There is no official listing for how big the battery is inside the MagSafe pack, but based on its size, it likely weighs in at around half of the iPhone 12’s embedded battery power.