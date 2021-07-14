ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 73 - Let's get that Paper Mario (for real this time)

Hello, Shacknews! It's Wednesday again so it's time for skankcore64 and the quest to finish every North American release for the Nintendo 64. I'll be starting shortly after the Stevetendo show at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET only on Shacknews Twitch!

I had a bit of an animal emergency the last time I was supposed to stream skankcore64. I unfortunately had to postpone that show but thanks to the generosity of the Shacknews community, I'm back and so is Theo cat! I can't thank everyone enough for coming together to help out a Shacker in need and I only hope my continued work can pay back a little of that goodwill.

In the last episode, I explored more of Toad Town and found the train to Dry Dry Desert. This new zone had some pretty tough battles compared to chapter one but I finally made it into Dry Dry Outpost and discovered the secret of the great Moustafa. Now it's time to trek through the desert to Dry Dry Ruins. The next Star Spirit and the end of chapter two will most likely be featured on today's livestream, so don't miss out. You can watch with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch to be a part of the stream. If you hang out in our Twitch chat you'll start collecting Shack Points to redeem for fun rewards and interactive goodies!

