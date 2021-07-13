How to start Blood Money in Red Dead Online Learn how to get started with the Blood Money update in Red Dead Online.

The Red Dead Online: Blood Money update dropped today, bringing a bunch of new content for online players to sink their teeth into. While some of that content is mixed into the activities and tasks already found in the game world, Blood Money introduced both Crime Contracts and Opportunities, and starting on that path is done in a specific way. Here’s how to start the Blood Money content in Red Dead Online.

How to start Blood Money

Blood Money can be started in one of two ways. The first method is for players to simply select the Blood Money option right from the Red Dead Online menu. This will spawn the player mere feet away from the starting location of Blood Money, which is marked on their radar as the load into the game world.

The second way to start Blood Money is for player who are already in the Red Dead Online world and don’t wish to leave and load the content from the menu. Simply open the map and navigate to Saint Denis. There will be an icon on the west side of Saint Denis with a dollar sign on it. Hover over that icon and it will show the Blood Money label. Mark it on your map and head to that location to start the Blood Money content by meeting Guido Martelli.

It should also be noted that, unlike previous content added to Red Dead Online, players will not have to make any in-game investments to begin the Blood Money content. Just talk to Guido Martelli using either of the methods described able and you’re all set.

