Evening Reading - July 12, 2021

- F1 2021 review: A solid points finish
- Shacknews Most Anticipated Games of the Second Half of 2021
- Boomerang X review: It's all coming back
- Where the Heart Leads review: A heart in the right place
- Kojima doesn't think 'director's cut' accurately describes upcoming Death Stranding DLC
- Heritage Auctions sells sealed Super Mario 64 N64 cartridge for $1.5 million
- Psychonauts 2 will have an invincibility toggle for ease-of-access gameplay
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares tank 18% on opportunistic $500 million secondary offering
- TikTok parent company ByteDance delayed IPO following Chinese regulatory warning
How did Death Valley get its name?
Death Valley hit 130°F this hour, breaking all-time reliably measured world heat record of 129.9°F set August 16, 2020 at the same site. To see the obs, choose 24 hours and click Decoded Data from this link: https://t.co/HJEkBK1uYW. Final high may be higher; Saturday even hotter? pic.twitter.com/xxUISd8b4y— Jeff Masters (@DrJeffMasters) July 10, 2021
That place got hella hot recently. Do people still say "hella"?
Cats are liquid
Cat milk transfer 🐱🥛 pic.twitter.com/ODsYXnqdSG— ☀️🥖 Kéké 🥖☀️ (@Kekeflipnote) July 10, 2021
Cat made of milk though?
Cute!
💆♂️✨ pic.twitter.com/yOkZKWY6MO— bib 🐥🖍 comm waitlist open! (@kapebeansies) July 10, 2021
But he'll eat your face.
Mmm, swimsoup
IM LOSING MY MIND WITH THIS pic.twitter.com/gDve5111ST— 🎪🌟 @ ARTFIGHT • CYBERPUNK (@KR0WNEDKL0WN) July 10, 2021
Get some croutons ready.
Robin Williams was so damn funny
Timeline cleanse...— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) July 11, 2021
ROBIN WILLIAMS and ELMO in 1991.
pic.twitter.com/2n2K1mv5VS
He still is, in a way.
Sonic! Yo, get over here!
Someone call Sonic please 😨 pic.twitter.com/JBYynyjb9p— Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) July 10, 2021
There's water everywhere!
Museums are kind of messed up
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8tG9UBj5NY— Vicky la Vikinga ⚔🪓🏹🛡 (@VGarcy2) July 9, 2021
I mean, especially those that refuse to give back stolen artifacts.
You don't see that everyday
I am CRYING at this kids choice of role models🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmqOKAtXX1— Pariss Athena | Founder of Black Tech Pipeline (@ParissAthena) July 11, 2021
What a strange person to look up to.
