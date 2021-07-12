Evening Reading - July 12, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

How did Death Valley get its name?

Death Valley hit 130°F this hour, breaking all-time reliably measured world heat record of 129.9°F set August 16, 2020 at the same site. To see the obs, choose 24 hours and click Decoded Data from this link: https://t.co/HJEkBK1uYW. Final high may be higher; Saturday even hotter? pic.twitter.com/xxUISd8b4y — Jeff Masters (@DrJeffMasters) July 10, 2021

That place got hella hot recently. Do people still say "hella"?

Cats are liquid

Cat made of milk though?

Cute!

But he'll eat your face.

Mmm, swimsoup

IM LOSING MY MIND WITH THIS pic.twitter.com/gDve5111ST — 🎪🌟 @ ARTFIGHT • CYBERPUNK (@KR0WNEDKL0WN) July 10, 2021

Get some croutons ready.

Robin Williams was so damn funny

Timeline cleanse...



ROBIN WILLIAMS and ELMO in 1991.



pic.twitter.com/2n2K1mv5VS — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) July 11, 2021

He still is, in a way.

Sonic! Yo, get over here!

Someone call Sonic please 😨 pic.twitter.com/JBYynyjb9p — Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) July 10, 2021

There's water everywhere!

Museums are kind of messed up

I mean, especially those that refuse to give back stolen artifacts.

You don't see that everyday

I am CRYING at this kids choice of role models🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmqOKAtXX1 — Pariss Athena | Founder of Black Tech Pipeline (@ParissAthena) July 11, 2021

What a strange person to look up to.

