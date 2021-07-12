New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 12, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

How did Death Valley get its name?

That place got hella hot recently. Do people still say "hella"?

Cats are liquid

Cat made of milk though?

Cute!

But he'll eat your face.

Mmm, swimsoup

Get some croutons ready.

Robin Williams was so damn funny

He still is, in a way.

Sonic! Yo, get over here!

There's water everywhere!

Museums are kind of messed up

I mean, especially those that refuse to give back stolen artifacts.

You don't see that everyday

What a strange person to look up to.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my absolute favorite photos of Rad. He was but a teeny, tiny little kitten here. So adorable. I love him so much.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

    July 12, 2021 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 12, 2021

      July 12, 2021 9:02 PM

      Sam I don't hear hella much any more but I think it is because it started to be used in advertising

        July 12, 2021 9:19 PM

        Right on. I heard about it from an American friend on Xbox Live back in 2005. Before then it hadn't made it's way to Australia. Since then, I continue to not hear it.

          July 12, 2021 9:25 PM

          It used to be only Sacramento and East Bay (maybe SF too?) in California, never heard it until I moved there for college. Now, I buy vegetarian pork rinds from Oregon called 'Hella Hot' and characters say it in Life is Strange 1, so I will go back to saying 'Rad', 'woof', and '23 skiddoo'

Hello, Meet Lola