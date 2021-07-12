FIFA 22 scores next-gen HyperMotion tech and October release date EA Sports has announced a release date and some new technology for FIFA 22.

EA Sports is once again returning to its annualized soccer franchise with the release of FIFA 22 this year. Not much is currently known about the game, other than the fact that it will once again simulate the most popular sport in the world. The developer has begun to share new details, as EA Sports has revealed the game’s HyperMotion technology, as well as the fact that FIFA 22 will launch this October.

EA Sports announced the new FIFA 22 details alongside a trailer on July 12, 2021. One major addition in this year’s game is the implementation of HyperMotion. During development, EA Sports performed motion capture for a full-length 11vs11 match featuring real-life soccer pros. This is being used in tandem with machine learning in order to make player movements as fluid and authentic as they’ve ever been. EA Sports has also announced that FIFA 22 will launch worldwide on October 1, 2021. The game will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia.

Learn more and pre-order today ➡ https://t.co/SotAORTXCO pic.twitter.com/IgRYzvvpqG — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 11, 2021

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” said Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game”.

FIFA 22 will launch worldwide on October 1, 2021. The game once again features Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé as its cover athlete. For future news and updates on the game, be sure to bookmark our FIFA 22 topic page here on Shacknews.