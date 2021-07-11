New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 73 - Let's get that Paper Mario

It's time to pick it up with skankcore64, the quest to conquer every game released for the N64 in North America. Join Bryan for more Paper Mario!
Bryan Lefler
4

UPDATED 12:20 p.m. PT - I'm sorry to annouce that I need to postpone this episode of skankcore64. One of my cats is in really bad shape right now and I need to keep an eye on him until the vet opens in the morning. I apologize and look forward to bringing more Paper Mario to you soon.

Greetings, Shacknews! Another Sunday afternoon brings more skankcore64 and the quest to finish every North American release for the Nintendo 64. I'll be live later today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 73 - Let's get that Paper Mario

Last time on skankcore64 I made my way through a bit more of Toad Town and found the train to Dry Dry Desert. After some tough battles in this new zone, I finally made it into Dry Dry Outpost and uncovered the secret of the great Moustafa. Now that I have some idea of where to find the Dry Dry Ruins, the next Star Spirit and the end of chapter 2 should be in store for today's stream. You can catch it all with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch so you can be a part of the stream. Just by hanging out in chat you'll start collecting Shack Points to redeem on all kinds of fun rewards and interactive goodies!

Of course, Shacknews livestreams are made possible by the viewers and the amazing support they've shown. If you'd like to help keep Shacknews Twitch content rolling, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. Not only will you be doing it for Shacknews, you'll also get access to the best emotes found on Twitch and ad-free viewing every time you watch our shows! If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it with Twitch for a free sub every month. Our guide on Prime Gaming will help get you started with more information!

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Hello, Meet Lola