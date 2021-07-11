ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 73 - Let's get that Paper Mario It's time to pick it up with skankcore64, the quest to conquer every game released for the N64 in North America. Join Bryan for more Paper Mario!

UPDATED 12:20 p.m. PT - I'm sorry to annouce that I need to postpone this episode of skankcore64. One of my cats is in really bad shape right now and I need to keep an eye on him until the vet opens in the morning. I apologize and look forward to bringing more Paper Mario to you soon.

Greetings, Shacknews! Another Sunday afternoon brings more skankcore64 and the quest to finish every North American release for the Nintendo 64. I'll be live later today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 73 - Let's get that Paper Mario

Last time on skankcore64 I made my way through a bit more of Toad Town and found the train to Dry Dry Desert. After some tough battles in this new zone, I finally made it into Dry Dry Outpost and uncovered the secret of the great Moustafa. Now that I have some idea of where to find the Dry Dry Ruins, the next Star Spirit and the end of chapter 2 should be in store for today's stream. You can catch it all with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch so you can be a part of the stream. Just by hanging out in chat you'll start collecting Shack Points to redeem on all kinds of fun rewards and interactive goodies!

