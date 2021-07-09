Unboxing & Review: Movo EDGE-UC Wireless Lavalier Microphone System Take your recordings to the next level with Movo's new lavalier mic system. Our own Greg Burke goes hands-on with the EDGE-UC system in this review.

For folks who opt to start their own Youtube channels or venture into other types of content creation for internet media, one of the most important aspects of a project’s final quality is the audio. You spend hours agonizing over lighting, edits, and more, but at the end of the day, even the perfect video can be ruined by poor audio. Integrating a quality lavalier mic into your production chain is one of the easiest ways to boost the quality of your commentary or voice overs.

Our Video Editor Greg Burke got the chance to go hands-on with Movo’s EDGE-UC Wireless Lavalier Microphone System. It is designed to give you wireless freedom along with professional-quality audio so you can focus on the other important parts of your content creation.

Movo targets multiple markets, including vloggers, podcasters, streamers, filmmakers, and more. Budding video game streamers will find lots of value in Movo’s audio interfaces and mixers. This equipment facilitates a jump in quality over what you can get with a simple webcam.

Podcasting setups can be upgraded with Movo lavalier mics and professional-quality digital audio recorders. They also offer a variety of camera-mounted microphones, GoPro mic accessories, and wireless microphones for presentation and entertainment purposes. Even smartphone users can find the stuff they need to amplify their final output to near-professional quality.

