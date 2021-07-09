Shacknews Dump - July 9, 2021 The Shacknews Dump has returned. It's the same, but with a larger screen and an Ethernet port, which figures into our discussion today.

You have got to know when it’s time to flow, the Shacknews Dump is the place to go. We’ve got a power packed Dump full of interesting new technology, franchise wide changes, and a very questionable decision to open a Discord on the slate. Join us won’t you?

On this July 9 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we look at the new Nintendo Switch OLED. Having just been released, is this the supposed “Nintendo Switch Pro” we’d been hearing about or just a stepping stone before the real deal? We also talk about the PlayStation State of Play this week and the reveals that took place during. Additionally, GameStop suddenly opened a new Discord channel. It’s quickly been taken over by meme stock traders. Was that the plan?

Here’s the slate of topics being discussed on today’s Shacknews Dump:

