Shack Chat: Are you going to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

This week, seemingly out of nowhere, Nintendo suddenly decided to reveal the latest version of the Nintendo Switch coming up: the Switch OLED Model. Boasting a few key upgrades such as an enlarged and better quality screen, Ethernet port in the dock, better sound system, and expanded internal storage, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is coming in October 2021. With that in mind, the Shack staff answered the question of whether or not they’d be picking the new console up and why or why not.

Question: Are you going to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

No - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Save Data Editor

If I'm going to invest in a new Nintendo Switch, then Nintendo had better make it worth my while. It's not that I'm opposed to getting a new system that doesn't have updated video resolution, better Joy-Cons, better battery life, or a significantly better internal memory. (32GB to 64GB is a drop in a bucket, all things considered.) I don't mind investing in a new Switch for… hang on, what am I getting again? An ethernet port and a shinier screen? Yeesh.

Anyway, if I'm going to make an upgrade, I'd like for the save transfer process to be less of a hassle. I'm at a place where I can't even transfer my save data between SD cards. If Nintendo didn't make transferring digital games and save data like pulling teeth, I might be more invested in making this lateral move. As it is, I think I'll stick with what I have.

Maybe - Donovan Erskine, Contributing Editor

My 2017 base Switch has served me quite well over the years. Surprisingly, I haven’t even encounter drift despite using the same Joy-Cons since day one. However, that new Switch does look kind of neat. It’s a very small upgrade, but one I might pursue if I can easily get my hands on one. I won’t be rushing out to get one or waking up at the crack of dawn for a pre-order, but I wouldn’t mind the light upgrade to hold me over until we get a proper “Switch Pro.”

No way, Jose - Chris Jarrard, Has better opinions than fellow staffers

I have a Nintendo Switch right now. It sucks to hold it in handheld mode for more than 10 minutes at a time and the new model will still be using the same design and same drift-tastic Joy-Cons that led me to dislike the console back in 2017. Based on the previous screens Nintendo sourced for the original Switch and how wildly variable their quality was, there is no guarantee that this new OLED will even be an upgrade.

No - Sam Chandler, has Nintendo Switch at home

No, the Nintendo Switch OLED is not for me. In fact, I only just bought a Nintendo Switch. I mean, not “only”, but it was a couple of years ago now - recent enough to warrant me holding onto it for a bit longer. Plus, the fact there are no meaningful upgrades other than the screen doesn’t make it an appealing option for me. I’m quite happy with what I’ve got.

No - Bill Lavoy, Moose Hunter

I’m probably not getting the Nintendo Switch OLED because I really have no need for it. I have a Switch Lite and an Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch, and that’s really all I need at the moment. Now, if they both brick, I could definitely get in on an OLED. Me not buying it isn’t about not wanting it, but it’s just not necessary right now given my abundance of Nintendo Switch consoles on hand. I’ll hold out for the Nintendo Switch Pro, which I’m still a believer will happen in 2022.

On one condition - TJ Denzer, will be looking for Metroid Dread Switch OLED SE news

Will I be getting a Nintendo Switch OLED Model? Mmmh, no. Not a normal one anyways. There's one condition on which I would buy Nintendo's new Switch variant and it has to do with the timing of the console. See, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model has a very particular launch date. It comes out on the exact same day as Metroid Dread.

Now that gives me pause. I have a launch day Nintendo Switch. It still works fine. I don't play in Portable Mode very much - mostly I play in docked TV Mode. I have little reason to get a new Switch yet... unless it was a Switch themed around one of my very favorite Nintendo franchises and bundled with its latest game. If they make a Metroid Dread special edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model (and I have a sneaking suspicion they will because of that timing), not only will I buy that version of the OLED, but I will actually be very angry if I don't manage to get my mitts on that version of the console.

Nah - Greg Burke, can’t spell

I don’t really need a “new” or “better” Switch. The one I have now is fine. However if they release a Legend of Zelda special edition Switch OLED…

I’ll Pass - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo show host

Will I be buying the Switch OLED model? My answer to this question is probably not. My launch day Switch still suits me just fine. That being said, if Nintendo ever comes out with the “pro” or whatever they would call a powered-up Switch, then I might have to think about it. There are things that appeal to me on the OLED model like the better screen or wired Internet connection. I don’t play off TV too much so the better battery life doesn’t make or break this new Switch for me. We will be having a different discussion here if Nintendo does like they did with the New 3DS and makes certain games only playable on it. Otherwise, the answer is no, but if Nintendo makes it worth my while or forces me in come capacity, then it could be a maybe.

Absolutely - Bryan Lefler will get SWOLED if he can

The Switch OLED model is perfect for me. I mostly play in handheld mode and I have a launch Switch model. The extra battery life compared to the original model is enough for me to want one, I already wanted the newer Mariko SoC revision for that reason alone. Now with a little more storage space, better kickstand, and a vastly improved screen, the Switch OLED seems like a great time to upgrade my current hybrid handheld and pass down the original to someone else.

All of that is assuming I’ll be able to get my hands on one. The Switch, right now at least, is in the position to be found in stores (if you look hard enough). You definitely cannot say the same about its competition from Microsoft and Sony. Parts shortages, pandemic stimulus checks, and a lack of entertainment have culminated into a perfect storm of new gadgets and gizmos being snatched up by online bots and scalpers before us regular folks even log on. If the same holds true for the Switch OLED model, I’m not going to lose sleep over trying to secure one.

If I can get a pre-order on Amazon when it goes live in the USA, I’ll be happy with that. If not, the Switch I have right now will continue to work just fine until I can get SWOLED without a hassle.

Nope to Nintendo - Dennis White, Community Manager

I barely use my Switch undocked lately and they announced that the shiny new dock with the ethernet port is available separately. There’s also still a good chance that a suped up Switch Pro is announced before holiday season or later down the line so this guy will be holding out to see what Nintendo is up to.

That covers our opinions on the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, which is expected to launch in October 2021. Are you going to be picking it up? Is there a reason you won’t? Share it with us in the Shacknews Chatty section below!