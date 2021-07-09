Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 6 schedule and runs to watch
The GDQ crew is here for Day 6 of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Here's the full schedule, which includes a journey to Half-Life, Breath of the Wild, and a full arcade block.
It's hard to believe, but Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is already nearing the finish line for this year. The world's best speedrunners are inching towards the end of this week-long marathon. They're not in a live venue this year, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, showcasing the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have passed the $1,000,000 in five days. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. For today's highlight, we witness once again just how powerful the BFG is.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|5:56 AM
|Streets of Rage 4
|Arcade Cherry Mania - PC
|themightybill
|50:00
|7:06 AM
|Astro's Playroom
|Any% - PS5
|Xeilius
|26:00
|7:42 AM
|Timeline
|Any% - PC
|havrd
|30:00
|8:22 AM
|Factorio
|Any% Set Speed - PC
|Franqly
|1:45:00
|10:17 AM
|Black Mesa
|No Void - PC
|JohannVonVorst
|2:04:00
|12:31 PM
|Half-Life: Opposing Force
|WON Scriptless - PC
|Muty
|30:00
|1:11 PM
|Celeste Custom Maps
|Glyph All A-Sides - PC
|frozenflygone
|45:00
|2:06 PM
|Sonic Heroes (TAS)
|Team Sonic - GameCube
|Malleo, Tales98
|40:00
|2:56 PM
|DANCERUSH STARDOM
|Dance Showcase - Arcade
|Eijiken
|1:00:00
|4:06 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|All Dungeons - Switch
|Johnnyboomr
|2:00:00
|6:16 PM
|Bonus Game 5: maimai FiNALE
|Exhibition - Arcade
|Starrodkirby86
|1:18:00
|7:44 PM
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|House Bid War Race - Switch
|Kirbymastah, Claris
|1:35:00
|9:29 PM
|Daily Recap - Friday
|Recap%
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|9:44 PM
|The * BishiBashi
|All Stages - Arcade
|billyjr82
|25:00
|10:24 PM
|Spongebob's Truth or Square
|Any% - Xbox 360
|Jaxler, BubbleBass
|30:00
|11:04 PM
|Storks and Apes and Crocodiles
|100% - SNES
|SuperBen
|50:00
|12:04 AM
|Let's Give Up
|6 Exit - SNES
|MrMightyMouse
|35:00
|12:49 AM
|Mega Man X2
|100% - SNES
|Luiz Miguel
|40:00
|1:39 AM
|Batman: The Video Game
|Normal - Genesis
|tako
|18:00
|2:07 AM
|QuackShot: Starring Donald Duck
|Any% - Genesis
|tako
|28:00
|2:45 AM
|Rayman
|Any% - PS1
|Thextera
|1:22:00
|4:17 AM
|Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!
|Any% - SNES
|Anankoz
|1:03:00
|5:35 AM
|Super Meat Boy Forever
|Random Seed Any% Race - PC
|Ins_sane, Arfinde
|28:00
8:22AM - Factorio
I'm not a big Factorio player, so I can't speak to the technical elements of what a Factorio speedrun would entail. However, from everything I've heard from Factorio players, they're fascinated as to how Factorio can be run. This isn't exactly a "speedrun" kind of game. It would be like trying to run something like The Sims or Cities: Skylines. How does one even go about speedrunning something like this?
So join me this morning, as we watch Franqly's run and learn for ourselves!
10:17AM - Black Mesa
Black Mesa has been a labor of love for many years and was only in the last few years finally completed. Now let's see speedrunner JohannVonVorst break it to pieces. Old-school Half-Life fans will enjoy this run through the popular fan project, featuring a target time of just a little over two hours.
4:06PM - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first released, there was a lot of fascination over how the first speedruns would shape up. Then glitches and exploits were discovered and it turned out the game could be beaten in just a few minutes. Whoops!
So rather than go through the super quickie run, Johnnyboomr is going to run through all of Breath of the Wild's dungeons. That will have a target time of two hours, so we'll at least get to enjoy the world of Hyrule for a little while.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
