Watch the July 9 WitcherCon livestream here Tune in to the WitcherCon livestream so you don't miss any information about the iconic series.

The first ever WitcherCon livestream is happening thanks to the combined efforts of Netflix and CD Projekt RED. Ensure you don’t miss any of the announcements and reveals by tuning in to the stream right here on Shacknews.

The WitcherCon livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on July 9, 2021. This is the first of a two-day stream. The second stream is set to begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET on July 10. Both will contain exclusive content, so you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. You can tune-in using the Twitch embed below.

You can also watch the action directly through the CD Project RED Twitch channel or The Witcher YouTube channels. The event promises to be a must-watch stream, with the developers hosting a whole lot of panels that dive into the history and making of the popular franchise.

WitcherCon was officially announced by Netflix and CD Projekt RED back in June of 2021 during Netflix’s Geeked Week. While the developers have been clear that there is not going to be a new Witcher game announced, there will be plenty of other things to learn about our favorite mythical hunter. The official WitcherCon site has a breakdown of the panels and hosts, which should give viewers a good indication of what to expect.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews throughout the WitcherCon livestream or after it if you’re not able to tune in. We’re certain to have a rundown of the important information revealed during the event. You can also check out the Shacknews Witcher, Netflix, and CD Projekt RED page for our ongoing coverage of these topics.