How to change Monsties - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Change your Monstie party in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin so you're ready for any threat you might face.

Creating the ultimate party of Monsties is how you’re going to survive the various battles in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In order to do this, you will first need to know how to change Monsties and even how to equip new ones you’ve found or hatched.

How to change and equip new Monsties

To equip a new Monstie, you will first need to ensure you have one to assign. If you’ve been collecting eggs, you will need to hatch them at the stables in the main village. From here, you can equip new Monsties at the stables via the Edit Monstie Party option.

Visit the Stables to manage your Monstie Party and hatch new Monsties to use!

Speak with the cat at the stables and select Edit Monstie Party. Here, you will have five slots in your party, which you can fill with whichever Monsties you want. The Monsties you’ve hatched from eggs will appear on the right-hand side.

The Stables lets you tweak your Monstie Party.

Fill up each empty slot with a Monstie, being sure to have a good mixture of attack types and movement options. Some Monsties will allow you to reach previously-inaccessible locations, like up vine walls or across bodies of water.

Pick the right Lead Monstie so you're ready for every terrain and fight.

You can also change your Lead Monstie, which is the one you opt to ride, via the pause menu. Press the X button on Nintendo Switch and select Lead Monstie. Choose which Monstie you want to ride – just make sure you know how to summon your Monstie.

Remember to head back to the stables whenever you want to change your Monstie party. This will be vital as you progress through the game and encounter tougher monsters. You can also change your Monstie mid-battle, but there are limits on how frequently you can do this. Look for the button prompt on-screen or select it via the Monsties tab.

Now that you know how to change Monsties in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, you can set up your party in the exact manner that you need. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin page for more help and assistance.