How to change weapons - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Learn how to equip new weapons and switch between them in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Using the right weapon for the situation or your playstyle is important in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. For this reason, it’s important you know not only how to switch weapons when in combat, but how to change the weapons you have assigned to each slot.

How to change weapons

There are six weapon types in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. There is the Sword and Shield, Great Sword, Hammer, Hunting Horn, Bow, and Gunlance. This is an increase from the previous game, which gives you more options when you face down your next threat. Changing between these is simple, though just make sure you have the best ones equipped for you before you head into battle. You can also have three weapons equipped at once.

You can switch between your equipped weapons and even change which weapons you have slotted in via the Equipment menu.

To equip a new or different weapon in a slot, open the menu by pressing the X button on the Nintendo Switch controller. Select the Equipment section and then highlight one of the weapons or slots. Press the confirm button to go into a new menu showcasing all of your available weapons. The “All” tab will show you everything while the others will group the weapons into their categories. Find the weapon you want and then press the confirm button.

You can also switch to another weapon in the Equipment menu. Open the menu and highlight the weapon you want to have in your hand and press the Y button to switch to it.

If you need to change your weapon in the middle of a battle, you will need to do so using the Skills menu or by pressing the X button to “Switch Weapons”. Note that you can only switch weapons once per turn, so choose wisely.

Equipping new weapons in empty slots and switching weapons in combat is how you will ensure you’re ready for any threat in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin page for more tips.