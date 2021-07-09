How to get more Zenny - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Buy whatever you want and upgrade all the things by earning more Zenny through farming and other ways in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

At the start of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, you’re not going to have much Zenny to your name. This is going to cause some problems when you want to upgrade your gear, buy new items, and otherwise start expanding your skillset as a rider. To fix this, you’ll want to start earning more Zenny – and quickly!

Get Zenny fast – Monster Hunter Stories 2

The best way to earn Zenny in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is to tackle the main quest, complete subquests from the Quest Board in town, explore Monster Dens, and sell your excess gear. Let’s start with the selling of gear first and talk about the other ones later.

You can sell all sorts of items to the Market lady or the Smithy for a decent amount of Zenny.

Firstly, as you explore the world of Monster Hunter Stories 2, you’ll be picking up all sorts of items and resources. Make sure you’re interacting with everything you see. Some of these items will be trade-in items, which can be sold directly to the Market or Smithy for a decent supply of Zenny. You can also sell items, weapons, armor, and talismans for some Zenny – just make sure you don’t sell what you need to make healing items or upgrade your gear.

Quests and Subquests are another excellent way to get a lot of Zenny.

As for the other methods, completing the main quest will get you a steady supply of Zenny, though you will likely hit a wall where you need to upgrade your gear but don’t have enough money. To avoid this problem, ensure you’re always picking up and completing Subquests from the Quest Board in the village. These Subquests can be completed while you’re out and about and reward a decent amount of Zenny.

The other method of getting more Zenny is to thoroughly explore the regions. Each area has chests in it that contain valuable resources and even Zenny. Make sure you scour each part of a Monster Den as it can be easy to miss a chest.

By doing these few things, you'll quickly find your pockets filling up with Zenny, which will ensure you can keep your gear leveled and continue to help the village.