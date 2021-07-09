How to pass time - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin There's no need to wait around in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin because passing time is super easy.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin features different times of day. Players that want to discover all the monsters and other goodies will need to do a bit of exploring at various times. In order to make this easier, the game offers a way to pass time, skipping to specific times of the day so you’re not standing around waiting.

How to pass time

In order to pass time in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, you will need to first have the Catavan Stands unlocked. Not only do these allow you to save your game and quick travel, but they can also be used to pass time between Afternoon and Evening or vice versa.

Visit any Catavan Stand to pass time.

Travel to the clostest Catavan Stand (you can either run there or quick travel), and then interact with it. Look for the option that says “Wait Until” and select it. Time will pass and you should find that the world looks a little bit different than it did before.

You also have the option to select what time it is when you set out on an adventure. As you’re leaving the main areas, you will get to decide whether you head out during the Afternoon or Evening. Use this to your advantage if you’re hunting something specific.

Thankfully, passing time in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is as simple as visiting a Catavan Stand. These are dotted all over the map, so just pop on over to the closest one. Remember to choose the right departure time when you’re leaving the village if you need to hunt a certain monster. For more help with Capcom’s latest spin-off in its Monster Hunter series, head on over to the Shacknews Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin page.