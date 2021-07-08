Arcadegeddon is a co-op shooter available now in early access on PS5 & PC Arcadegeddon is a quirky and colorful third person shooter coming from Illfonic releasing fully 2022, but you can play it in early access on PS5 and PC now.

IllFonic has become fairly well known at this point for its interesting co-op multiplayer experiences between the likes of Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds. However, its next effort looks altogether different from what we’ve seen the developer put together before. Arcadegeddon is a third-person co-op shooter in which players will fight through a universe of arcade-inspired challenges and biomes. It’s going to be coming out in full in 2022, but IllFonic also revealed it has hit early access on the PS5 and PC via the Epic games Store as of today for players to jump in and try.

Illfonic unveiled Arcadegeddon as part of the PlayStation State of Play presentation on July 8, 2021, in which the game was featured with a revealing trailer. In this game, you and your allies are trying to save a rundown arcade and the only to do that is to enter its gameworld and overcome various challenges across a wealth of arcade-inspired biomes. You’ll be able to go it alone, bring up to three friends, and unleash various weapons a wealth of enemies. You can see the trailer in action below.

That wasn’t all IllFonic had to say. As of the July 8 PlayStation State of Play, players can also start playing Arcadegeddon now on PS5 in early access. It’s also in early access on the Epic Games Store on PC. The full game’s release is set to take place sometime in 2022 and it remains to be seen if the game will come to further platforms, but for now, the above options are the way to play the game.

With Arcadegeddon out in early access on PC and PS5, it will be interesting to see how this one plays or if it catches on. Stay tuned for more coverage and updates on the game as they become available.