Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 30

Grab your snacks for the latest episode of Shacknews' movie and television discussion show.
Donovan Erskine
Pop! Goes the Culture! is a bit of a departure from what you may be used to seeing here on Shacknews. This show is all about movies, television, and other forms of entertainment. Hosts Donovan and Greg are gearing up for episode 30, so come and hang out with us.

Episode 30 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

One of our favorite part of streaming is interacting with our viewers in chat. We encourage you to chime in and give your input on the topics being discussed, or even see if you can answer the questions during our Generational Gap segment. Also, let us know what you think of the new trailers for What If...? and Don't Breathe 2.

A big thank you to everybody that joins our show today, as well as every other week. If you are interested in further supporting the stream, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime members can redeem a free sub every month via Prime Gaming.

Butter your popcorn and grab a slushie, it’s time for episode 30 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

