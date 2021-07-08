New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Head of Facebook App Fidji Simo leaves company to become Instacart CEO

Instacart has found its new CEO in former Facebook App lead Fidji Simo.
Donovan Erskine
4

Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from his role at the company this August. Since that news came out, many have speculated as to what direction Instacart will look for its next CEO. It’s now been announced that Fidji Simo, the former head of Facebook App, will become Instacart’s next CEO.

Fidji Simo has been with Facebook for a decade, as she first joined the social media giant back in 2011. Since 2019, she’s served as the head of the Facebook app, leading development and strategy. Apoorva Mehta is set to officially step down as CEO and become an executive chairman of the board on August 2, which is when Simo will take over as CEO of Instacart. Fidji Simo spoke about her new gig following the official announcement, as reported by CNBC.

“We saw the emergence of a lot of new companies built on top of Facebook ads,” Simo said. “And I’m seeing the same thing happening within Instacart’s business, where not only existing food companies are reaching new customers, but I see new food companies having the potential to be created.” Instacart is a mobile app that allows users to order groceries and have them delivered to their door. Instacart saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic.

Fidji Simo was one of the top-ranking female executives at Facebook, and will be taking her business expertise to Instacart as the company’s new CEO on August 2. For more on what’s happening in the business world, stick with us here at Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola