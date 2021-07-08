Head of Facebook App Fidji Simo leaves company to become Instacart CEO Instacart has found its new CEO in former Facebook App lead Fidji Simo.

Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from his role at the company this August. Since that news came out, many have speculated as to what direction Instacart will look for its next CEO. It’s now been announced that Fidji Simo, the former head of Facebook App, will become Instacart’s next CEO.

Fidji Simo has been with Facebook for a decade, as she first joined the social media giant back in 2011. Since 2019, she’s served as the head of the Facebook app, leading development and strategy. Apoorva Mehta is set to officially step down as CEO and become an executive chairman of the board on August 2, which is when Simo will take over as CEO of Instacart. Fidji Simo spoke about her new gig following the official announcement, as reported by CNBC.

“We saw the emergence of a lot of new companies built on top of Facebook ads,” Simo said. “And I’m seeing the same thing happening within Instacart’s business, where not only existing food companies are reaching new customers, but I see new food companies having the potential to be created.” Instacart is a mobile app that allows users to order groceries and have them delivered to their door. Instacart saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic.

Fidji Simo was one of the top-ranking female executives at Facebook, and will be taking her business expertise to Instacart as the company's new CEO on August 2.