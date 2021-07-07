Evening Reading - July 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Electrical music

Electricity is wild, man. Being used as a snyth? Awesome.

Are you interested in sudoku?

This channel is superb.

This is a public service announcement

Please go and get your vaccination.

A whisky tour

Scottish distillery tour guide doesn't give a fuck pic.twitter.com/WpxiuaywBz — Eleanor Morton (@EleanorMorton) July 6, 2021

Far out, it's been a couple of years now since my local whisky tasting event was on. I miss it.

Stop it.

Just stop it.

And now for something completely different

High res landing Falcon landing video pic.twitter.com/8CPuH87JYv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2021

Space travel is amazing.

The Nintendo Switch can now have an Ethernet connect

Does this improve things?

Teletubbies got vaccinated

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

Unless, of course, they forged these certificates?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.