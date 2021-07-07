Evening Reading - July 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin review - Rock, paper, dragon
- C:\Quake - How to Run Classic Quake Maps and Mods on Modern PCs
- Minecraft has become an 18+ game in South Korea
- Pokemon Wonder is a 'nature adventure' theme park coming to Japan
- Red Dead Online: Blood Money brings a new work type called Crimes
- Assassin's Creed Infinity is a collaborative effort towards an alleged live service game
- Destiny 2 celebrates Bungie Day with August 24 showcase
- TI10 - Dota 2 Championships go to Romania this October
- Realms Deep 2021 digital event coming in August to share the latest from 3D Realms
Electrical music
Electricity is wild, man. Being used as a snyth? Awesome.
Are you interested in sudoku?
This channel is superb.
This is a public service announcement
“Vax That Thang Up”... uhm ok😂pic.twitter.com/4TgfafNGaV— Queen Danielle👑 (@_callmedanny_) July 7, 2021
Please go and get your vaccination.
A whisky tour
Scottish distillery tour guide doesn't give a fuck pic.twitter.com/WpxiuaywBz— Eleanor Morton (@EleanorMorton) July 6, 2021
Far out, it's been a couple of years now since my local whisky tasting event was on. I miss it.
Stop it.
July 7, 2021
Just stop it.
And now for something completely different
High res landing Falcon landing video pic.twitter.com/8CPuH87JYv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2021
Space travel is amazing.
The Nintendo Switch can now have an Ethernet connect
July 6, 2021
Does this improve things?
Teletubbies got vaccinated
We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021
Unless, of course, they forged these certificates?
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night.
