Unboxing & review: Pokemon Chilling Reign Booster Box We go card by card unboxing a Pokemon Chilling Reign Booster Box.

Pokemon cards have been a hot commodity over the past year, and remain difficult to obtain to this day. However, we here at Shacknews were lucky enough to get our hands on a fancy new Chilling Reign Booster Box and unboxed it entirely on camera for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke unboxed an entire Pokemon Chilling Reign Booster Box on camera, going through every single card and item included in the bundle. It’s a huge box, and it took an hour to get through it all. If you’ve been itching to get your hands on some Pokemon cards but haven’t been able to, maybe you can live vicariously through us.

Pokemon Chilling Reign is one of the newer lines of cards, themed around the latest entries in the series, Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Booster Box comes with 36 packs, as well as some other neat items. To see if we get any lucky pulls, be sure to watch the full video.

