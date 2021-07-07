TI10 - Dota 2 Championships go to Romania this October Valve has announced the dates and location for The International 10 Championships this year.

The International 10 - Dota 2 Championships is one of the biggest annual esports events. On that same note, it’s one of the countless events that had to be canceled last year in light of the pandemic. Now, TI10 is set to make its grand return, and Valve has announced exactly when and where the event will take place. TI10 - Dota 2 Championships will take place in Romania this October.

Valve, the developer behind Dota 2, made a post on the game’s website to announce that The International 10 - Dota 2 Championships will go down in Bucharest, Romania. The event will run from October 7-17 and will take place at Arena Nationala, the biggest stadium in Romania. The Group Stage will run from October 7-10, followed by Main Stage action on October 12. Everything will culminate in the top 2 teams facing off for the Aegis of Champions on October 17.

We are grateful for the partnership we have formed with Romania and the city of Bucharest, and very much look forward to gathering with the global Dota 2 community, both in-person and virtually, to celebrate the elite players and amazing fandom at The International. Prepare yourselves. At long last, the battle begins.

In addition to the Aegis of Champions, players will also be competing to win a share of the massive $40,018,195 prize pool, which was largely funded by purchases of the Battle Pass. Valve has also confirmed that there will be a live audience at the event, with more information on ticket sales coming in the near future. For more on Dota 2 and TI10, Shacknews is your place.