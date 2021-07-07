New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

TI10 - Dota 2 Championships go to Romania this October

Valve has announced the dates and location for The International 10 Championships this year.
Donovan Erskine
1

The International 10 - Dota 2 Championships is one of the biggest annual esports events. On that same note, it’s one of the countless events that had to be canceled last year in light of the pandemic. Now, TI10 is set to make its grand return, and Valve has announced exactly when and where the event will take place. TI10 - Dota 2 Championships will take place in Romania this October.

Valve, the developer behind Dota 2, made a post on the game’s website to announce that The International 10 - Dota 2 Championships will go down in Bucharest, Romania. The event will run from October 7-17 and will take place at Arena Nationala, the biggest stadium in Romania. The Group Stage will run from October 7-10, followed by Main Stage action on October 12. Everything will culminate in the top 2 teams facing off for the Aegis of Champions on October 17.

In addition to the Aegis of Champions, players will also be competing to win a share of the massive $40,018,195 prize pool, which was largely funded by purchases of the Battle Pass. Valve has also confirmed that there will be a live audience at the event, with more information on ticket sales coming in the near future. For more on Dota 2 and TI10, Shacknews is your place.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

