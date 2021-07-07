Valorant update 3.01 patch notes fix up leveling issues & other bugs With the latest Valorant patch notes out, players should see bug fixes on both various characters and systems in the game, such as Account Level.

The latest update to Valorant has arrived quickly and suitably, it’s a short one. After launching update 3.0 a couple weeks ago, rebalancing all Agents, and more, this particular patch is pretty much aimed at stomping and squashing a few bugs that have come about in Valorant as a result. That includes some quirky bugs on a few Agents and some issues going on with system messages (or players impersonating them) and Account Level issues. You’ll find the full patch notes for Valorant update 3.01 just below.

Valorant update 3.01 patch notes

Among the updates in Valorant update 3.01, players will no longer be able to heal KAY/O while they are downed in NULL/CMD status.

The Valorant update 3.01 patch notes went up on July 7, 2021 on the game’s website. You can also find them in full detail just below.

Bug Fixes

Agents

Sage’s can no longer place Barrier Orb on some projectiles while they’re in the air

Fixed bug where Skye was able to activate the flash of Guiding Light while suppressed

Fixed the ability to heal KAY/O while downed in NULL/CMD

Fixed Sova’s Recon Bolt projectile from looking deployed for enemies when flying through the air

Social

Fixed a bug where you were able to abuse text chat colors to impersonate system messages

Fixed a bug where the invite button UI overlapped with Defender Coach UI in Custom Games

Fixed bug where names were appearing as question marks if you had the “Use Generic Names for Players Outside my Party” setting turned on

Progression

Fixed alignment issues in Observer view

Fixed Account Leveling issue where some of you got a lower level than intended If impacted, you will receive your correct Account Level and will keep the AP gained while playing at the incorrect level.

Fixed visual issues affecting Account Leveling at the End of Game screen

That’s it for the Valorant update 3.01 patch notes - short and sweet. If you want to keep up with the latest on the game, be sure to follow our Valorant topic here at Shacknews for all of the latest patches and updates on the game.