Evening Reading - July 6, 2021

The internet reacts to the Nintendo Switch OLED

Shiny new screen!

Whale hello there

I would shit myself pic.twitter.com/bHTDXusTx3 — Madz (@maddmadzz) July 5, 2021

How do you do, Mr Whale?

Family?

Think we all know who the next smash character is... pic.twitter.com/jAW4BknwXF — Chris (@thegreyzen) July 5, 2021

The answer to everything.

AI isn't all bad

Look! Cool LEGO creations.

Fixing gender disparity

my boyfriend said a joke and no one heard him so i repeated it louder and everyone laughed and laughed. a true gender norm reversal and ultimately a win for feminism. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) July 2, 2021

Good for you, Dana. Go check out her Twitter, she's hilarious.

Don't think about this too hard

I can't believe there's an entire cartoon that's like "what if vegetables were sentient but they were also Christian" — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) July 1, 2021

But seriously, what's going on here?

Shrek is super dark

The way my mouth dropped… what !?!?!! 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/JCWwFTPooE — Sanade ♥ 🇯🇲 (@SanadeSweet) July 1, 2021

This is messed up.

Working at the DMV be like...

politely asked a DMV employee “how’s it going” and he said “just trying not to kill myself.” it is 8:08am — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) July 1, 2021

A moment of appreciation for those doing it tough in public services.

Fire beats water

yeah, put more water on it https://t.co/3Mjjhc2doR — Chris Higgins 🔚 (@higgyC) July 2, 2021

Wait, that's not how it's supposed to work.

