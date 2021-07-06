Evening Reading - July 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Top 20 Best Games of the Mid-Year 2021
- Breath of the Wild 2 - Everything we want from the next open-world Zelda
- C:\Quake - How to Run Classic Quake Maps and Mods on Modern PCs
- Nintendo Switch OLED model announced, coming in October 2021
- Nintendo Switch OLED price, release date, pre-order, and specs
- Xbox Game Pass early July 2021 additions feature The Medium & Tropico 6
- Codemasters CEO & CFO to exit studio following EA acquisition & integration
- GameStop (GME) has launched its official Discord server
- Tencent will use facial recognition to curb excessive youth gaming in China
- Today's Nintendo Switch OLED announcement doesn't mean there won't be a future Switch Pro
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The internet reacts to the Nintendo Switch OLED
July 6, 2021
Shiny new screen!
Whale hello there
I would shit myself pic.twitter.com/bHTDXusTx3— Madz (@maddmadzz) July 5, 2021
How do you do, Mr Whale?
Family?
Think we all know who the next smash character is... pic.twitter.com/jAW4BknwXF— Chris (@thegreyzen) July 5, 2021
The answer to everything.
AI isn't all bad
Ho-ly shit pic.twitter.com/5dr2rqWKTc— Alexander Klöpping (@AlexanderNL) June 30, 2021
Look! Cool LEGO creations.
Fixing gender disparity
my boyfriend said a joke and no one heard him so i repeated it louder and everyone laughed and laughed. a true gender norm reversal and ultimately a win for feminism.— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) July 2, 2021
Good for you, Dana. Go check out her Twitter, she's hilarious.
Don't think about this too hard
I can't believe there's an entire cartoon that's like "what if vegetables were sentient but they were also Christian"— Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) July 1, 2021
But seriously, what's going on here?
Shrek is super dark
The way my mouth dropped… what !?!?!! 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/JCWwFTPooE— Sanade ♥ 🇯🇲 (@SanadeSweet) July 1, 2021
This is messed up.
Working at the DMV be like...
politely asked a DMV employee “how’s it going” and he said “just trying not to kill myself.” it is 8:08am— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) July 1, 2021
A moment of appreciation for those doing it tough in public services.
Fire beats water
yeah, put more water on it https://t.co/3Mjjhc2doR— Chris Higgins 🔚 (@higgyC) July 2, 2021
Wait, that's not how it's supposed to work.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 6, 2021