Codemasters CEO & CFO to exit studio following EA acquisition & integration EA has announced the official departure of Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier and CFO Rashid Varachia coming up at the end of July 2021.

It would appear that as Codemasters is finally integrated fully into Electronic Arts, some of its leadership is on its way out. Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia have served as the studio’s CEO and CFO respectively up to and through its acquisition by EA, but it would appear they will be stepping down. EA has announced that both Sagnier and Varachia will be leaving their roles at the studio at the end of July 2021.

Electronic Arts announced this turn of events in correspondence with GamesIndustry.biz on July 6, 2021. According to EA, Sagnier and Varachia will be leaving leadership at the studio after July 31. SVP of product development Clive Moody and SVP of publishing Jonathan Bunney take up the reins of Codemasters going forward. While this may come as a sudden surprise, Electronic Arts also claims that it was always part of the overall plan during its acquisition and integration of Codemasters as the former prepped to absorb Codemasters back in February following a successful shareholder vote. That particular plan was apparently accelerated by EA’s speedy integration of the studio.

Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia oversaw years of success at Codemasters through the likes of racing franchises like Dirt and F1, among other titles produced by the studio under their leadership.

There was no ill will on EA’s behalf in the departure of Sagnier and Varachia, as it recognized both of their contributions to the studio in its statement on the matter.

“Since joining in 2014, Frank has led Codemasters to a position as a globally renowned studio of racing experts, and enabled their world class talent and passion for motorsports to shine and excel on a global stage. Rashid's financial leadership has also been integral to Codemasters' success, his contributions include driving key acquisitions, listing on the stock market back in 2018, and leading the due diligence and integration of Codemasters into EA. We are incredibly thankful to Frank and Rashid for everything they have done for Codemasters and Electronic Arts, and we all wish them the very best. We know the culture they have created and their innovative spirit will very much live on at the studio through their outstanding leadership team.” ~ Electronic Arts.

And so it would seem that with the full acquisition of Codemasters by EA, to the tune of $1.2 billion USD, so to closes a chapter of leadership on the racing game studio. With Codemasters fully integrated into Electronic Arts, it will be interesting to see where the partnership goes from here. Stay tuned as we await further updates and information in regards to what Codemasters has up its sleeve next as part of EA.