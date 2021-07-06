PlayStation State of Play to feature Deathloop gameplay deep dive this week The PlayStation State of Play announced for this week will focus heavily on Deathloop. No new God of War 2 or Horizon Forbidden West details will be shown.

With Deathloop getting ready to roll out in September, we’ve heard and seen plenty about what the game is shaping up to be. Spoilers: it looks rather good. You’d think Arkane might have little left to say beyond the full release of the actual game, but you’d be wrong. At least that’s what PlayStation’s latest State of Play announcement suggests. The next presentation is coming this week and new Deathloop gameplay figures heavily into it alongside a showcase of third-party and indie titles.

PlayStation announced its latest upcoming State of Play presentation on July 6, 2021 via the PlayStation Twitter. According to the announcement, the latest PlayStation State of Play will go live on Thursday, July 8, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Reportedly, it will be a 30-minute presentation and a good 9 minutes of it will be dedicated to deep dive into Deathloop gameplay. There will also be news and reveals regarding further third-party and indie games for the PlayStation console.

A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. https://t.co/oCn4suuAuu pic.twitter.com/KCP0WfHGYX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2021

Likely seeking to temper expectations, PlayStation made certain to clarify that there would be no God of War: Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West updates coming in this latest State of Play. Horizon Forbidden West is on track for this holiday season and we know far more about it, but the God of War sequel was delayed to 2022 and has remained far more mysterious. It’s a shame they won’t figure into this latest presentation, but better we know now than go into the State of Play and be disappointed.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Arkane has for us that we didn’t learn in the last preview event. Stay tuned when the PlayStation State of Play goes live and we get the freshest look at Deathloop and more this coming Thursday.