Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch The GDQ crew is back for the third day of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Here's the full schedule, which includes the horror of Castlevania, Resident Evil, and Dead Space.

The holiday time is over and it's time to go back to work. Don't worry, though, because Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online rolls on and is totally viewable at the office. The top speedrunners in the world are back for another week-long marathon. They're not in a live venue this year, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners play through the best games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $300,000 in just two days. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. What in the world was this wackiness on display during the Ninja Gaiden run?

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:17 AM Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Soma All Bosses - DS Diagon 46:00 7:13 AM Castlevania 64 Reinhardt vs. Carrie bidwar - N64 ty2358 47:00 8:10 AM Castlevania: Bloodlines Any% Eric Normal - Genesis Mannix86 35:00 8:55 AM Castlevania: Rondo of Blood Any% - Wii VC AgentWyvern 25:00 9:40 AM Castlevania Any% Race - NES 2snek, shockra_tease, freeland 14:00 10:04 AM Battletoads 100% - NES TheMexicanRunner 36:00 10:50 AM La-Mulana Remake Any% no Pointer Manipulation - PC Timopy 1:35:00 12:35 PM Dishonored Any% (Yes) - PC lurven 40:00 1:35 PM Horizon Zero Dawn NG+ Ultra Hard - PS4 Elkjaer 2:00:00 3:45 PM Bonus Game 2 - Grand Theft Auto III Any% - PC KZ_FREW 1:14:00 5:09 PM Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD European Extreme - PS3 ApacheSmash 1:18:00 6:37 PM Daily Recap - Tuesday Recap% Interview Crew 15:00 6:52 PM Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Any% New Game Easy Race - PC KatLink, CaptainEzekiel 1:37:00 8:39 PM Dead Space Any% - PC LivingLooneyBin 1:40:00 10:29 PM Little Nightmares II Any% - PC Kenhie 1:25:00 12:04 AM Star Wars: Republic Commando Any% Easy - PC Utsu 1:50:00 2:04 AM Kororinpa: Marble Mania All Normal Levels NG+ - Wii callumbal 32:00 2:51 AM Coca Cola Kid Any% Race - Game Gear Grumpmeister, sharif 15:00 3:16 AM Twinkle Star Sprites LEVEL8 GAME SPEED - Dreamcast r_parenthesis 15:00 3:41 AM Mischief Makers Any% - N64 JoeyBaby69 1:05:00 4:56 AM Earthworm Jim Any% Normal SNES - SNES RIFT20XX 30:00 5:36 AM Golden Sun: The Lost Age Any% No Save & Quit - Wii U VC Plexa 6:06:00

Happening now! - The Castlevania Block

Those who have watched GDQ over the years should be familiar with the event staples. Castlevania is one of them and this is a massive Castlevania block this year. Starting earlier this morning with Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (the spiritual successor), Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow is continuing the block as of the time of this post. Viewers can also look forward to Castlevania 64, Bloodlines, Rondo of Blood, and the whole thing will wrap up with a three-way race of the NES original.

Celebrate the end of an amazing Netflix series by curling up on the couch and watching some monster-busting action.

10:04AM - Battletoads

TheMexicanRunner has already dazzled viewers with his run of this year's Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection. Now it's time to head into the 8-bit gaming era, as he looks to play the original Battletoads. Yes, there was a day when Battletoads was actually good! Allow TheMexicanRunner to show you, as he runs through a full 100% playthrough.

1:35PM - Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is going down as a modern classic, one of the PS4's best games ever. Get ready to watch full mastery on display, as Elkjaer looks to run the whole game on NG+ Ultra Hard mode. The machines will show no mercy, so tune in to see how this game gets wrapped up fast.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.