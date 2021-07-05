Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch The GDQ crew is back for the second day of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Check out the full schedule, which includes runs for Shadow of the Colossus, Super Mario Odyssey, and more.

The July 4th holiday has concluded, but Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online continues. The world's best speedrunners in the world are back for another full week-long marathon. They may not be together in a physical venue, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners plow through the best games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. While the runners are still coming to everyone virtually, SGDQ's hosts are all together!

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:02 AM Amagon Any% - Famicom stone_clive 30:00 6:42 AM Gimmick! Any% (Glitchess) - Famicom Ryan Ford 14:00 7:06 AM Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection 1 Loop: Squire - Switch TheMexicanRunner 30:00 7:46 AM Super Smash Bros. Brawl All Star - Wii Dragolina 15:00 8:11 AM LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Any% - DS LaserTrap_ 34:00 8:55 AM Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Any% No OoB - PC BOWIEtheHERO 52:00 9:57 AM Cave Story 3D Reverse Boss Adventure - 3DS Supreme Dirt 1:22:00 11:29 AM Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Any% - GameCube MrMiguel 1:25:00 1:04 PM Shadow of the Colossus Any% Hard - PS4 TikTak 2:00:00 3:19 PM Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land Meta Knightmare Race - GBA Mr_Shasta, Rox 40:00 4:09 PM Kirby's Dream Collection All Challenges - Wii U Darksol188 25:00 4:44 PM Super Mario Odyssey Talkatoo% - Switch Dangers 1:50:00 6:44 PM Daily Recap - Monday Recap% Interview Crew 15:00 6:59 PM Bonus Game 1 - Paper Mario Stop 'n' Swop - N64 JCog 50:00 7:59 PM Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition New Game Vergil Human - PS5 TheScruffington 1:10:00 9:19 PM Bayonetta New Game Any% Normal No Infinite Flute Glitch - PC Galasrinie 1:55:00 11:24 PM Penumbra Trilogy Any% (All 3 Games) - PC bloodthunder 1:05:00 12:39 AM FAITH Any% - PC Vynn 10:00 12:59 AM Gone Golfing True Ending - PC teddyras 20:00 1:29 AM Teardown Any% - PC thewaffleman 30:00 2:09 AM Resogun Acis-Mefitis (Any%, Experienced) - PS5 Asuka424 33:00 2:52 AM Vectronom Any% - PC badBlackShark 20:00 3:32 AM Blast Corps Any%(NTSC-1.0) - N64 niedle 30:00 4:12 AM Chameleon Twist Any%- N64 Kefka14 15:00 4:37 AM Yoshi's Story Any% (JP, N64) - N64 LoveBot 18:00 5:05 AM Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures Any% Easy - SNES janglestorm 33:00 5:48 AM Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Miriam Any%, MG - PC bane 25:00

7:06AM - Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection

There's nothing like seeing runners go through the old classics, just because many of those old-school retro games were wildly difficult. The Ghosts 'N Goblins series was notorious for being among the hardest games of their era, as our own Blake Morse will attest to. There's a special kind of fun in seeing runners look at new revivals of the old classics and find ways to run through those. TheMexicanRunner is here with the GDQ debut of Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection, showing off a new spin on an old classic and showing off some exciting strategies to clear it in a clean half hour.

4:44PM - Super Mario Odyssey

We've seen a lot of Super Mario Odyssey at GDQ since it was released four years ago. However, this is the first time we'll be seeing Talkatoo%. What is Talkatoo%, some might ask?

Players running Talkatoo% must still collect enough moons to beat the game. However, they can only collect moons through either natural story progression or through Talkatoo hints. That means going up to the world's Talkatoo, asking for a moon clue, and proceeding to find that specific moon. Then the process starts again. It's a fun twist on the usual Odyssey formula and you can watch Dangers try and finish it up in just under two hours.

7:59PM - Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

In the hoopla of the new console releases, the lack of new console availability, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch lineups, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition may have gotten lost in the shuffle. For those who forgot about this game, it is the full DMC5 package upgraded for next-gen consoles. However, it also contains the ability to play as Vergil, who brings back many of his DMC4 mechanics. This is a totally different way to experience the DMC5 story, so this one should be fun to check out.

