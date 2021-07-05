Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch
The GDQ crew is back for the second day of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Check out the full schedule, which includes runs for Shadow of the Colossus, Super Mario Odyssey, and more.
The July 4th holiday has concluded, but Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online continues. The world's best speedrunners in the world are back for another full week-long marathon. They may not be together in a physical venue, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners plow through the best games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. While the runners are still coming to everyone virtually, SGDQ's hosts are all together!
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:02 AM
|Amagon
|Any% - Famicom
|stone_clive
|30:00
|6:42 AM
|Gimmick!
|Any% (Glitchess) - Famicom
|Ryan Ford
|14:00
|7:06 AM
|Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection
|1 Loop: Squire - Switch
|TheMexicanRunner
|30:00
|7:46 AM
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|All Star - Wii
|Dragolina
|15:00
|8:11 AM
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|Any% - DS
|LaserTrap_
|34:00
|8:55 AM
|Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
|Any% No OoB - PC
|BOWIEtheHERO
|52:00
|9:57 AM
|Cave Story 3D
|Reverse Boss Adventure - 3DS
|Supreme Dirt
|1:22:00
|11:29 AM
|Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
|Any% - GameCube
|MrMiguel
|1:25:00
|1:04 PM
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Any% Hard - PS4
|TikTak
|2:00:00
|3:19 PM
|Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land
|Meta Knightmare Race - GBA
|Mr_Shasta, Rox
|40:00
|4:09 PM
|Kirby's Dream Collection
|All Challenges - Wii U
|Darksol188
|25:00
|4:44 PM
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Talkatoo% - Switch
|Dangers
|1:50:00
|6:44 PM
|Daily Recap - Monday
|Recap%
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|6:59 PM
|Bonus Game 1 - Paper Mario
|Stop 'n' Swop - N64
|JCog
|50:00
|7:59 PM
|Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
|New Game Vergil Human - PS5
|TheScruffington
|1:10:00
|9:19 PM
|Bayonetta
|New Game Any% Normal No Infinite Flute Glitch - PC
|Galasrinie
|1:55:00
|11:24 PM
|Penumbra Trilogy
|Any% (All 3 Games) - PC
|bloodthunder
|1:05:00
|12:39 AM
|FAITH
|Any% - PC
|Vynn
|10:00
|12:59 AM
|Gone Golfing
|True Ending - PC
|teddyras
|20:00
|1:29 AM
|Teardown
|Any% - PC
|thewaffleman
|30:00
|2:09 AM
|Resogun
|Acis-Mefitis (Any%, Experienced) - PS5
|Asuka424
|33:00
|2:52 AM
|Vectronom
|Any% - PC
|badBlackShark
|20:00
|3:32 AM
|Blast Corps
|Any%(NTSC-1.0) - N64
|niedle
|30:00
|4:12 AM
|Chameleon Twist
|Any%- N64
|Kefka14
|15:00
|4:37 AM
|Yoshi's Story
|Any% (JP, N64) - N64
|LoveBot
|18:00
|5:05 AM
|Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures
|Any% Easy - SNES
|janglestorm
|33:00
|5:48 AM
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Miriam Any%, MG - PC
|bane
|25:00
7:06AM - Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection
There's nothing like seeing runners go through the old classics, just because many of those old-school retro games were wildly difficult. The Ghosts 'N Goblins series was notorious for being among the hardest games of their era, as our own Blake Morse will attest to. There's a special kind of fun in seeing runners look at new revivals of the old classics and find ways to run through those. TheMexicanRunner is here with the GDQ debut of Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection, showing off a new spin on an old classic and showing off some exciting strategies to clear it in a clean half hour.
4:44PM - Super Mario Odyssey
We've seen a lot of Super Mario Odyssey at GDQ since it was released four years ago. However, this is the first time we'll be seeing Talkatoo%. What is Talkatoo%, some might ask?
Players running Talkatoo% must still collect enough moons to beat the game. However, they can only collect moons through either natural story progression or through Talkatoo hints. That means going up to the world's Talkatoo, asking for a moon clue, and proceeding to find that specific moon. Then the process starts again. It's a fun twist on the usual Odyssey formula and you can watch Dangers try and finish it up in just under two hours.
7:59PM - Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
In the hoopla of the new console releases, the lack of new console availability, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch lineups, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition may have gotten lost in the shuffle. For those who forgot about this game, it is the full DMC5 package upgraded for next-gen consoles. However, it also contains the ability to play as Vergil, who brings back many of his DMC4 mechanics. This is a totally different way to experience the DMC5 story, so this one should be fun to check out.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch
-
A favorite streamer of mine, Dangers, is about to begin a really cool speed run of Mario Odyssey. For this run, he can only get moons that the talkatoo parrot tells him about. He’s a really cool dude, and the movement set of Odyssey makes it a joy to watch. If you have kids like that like Odyssey, I bet they’ll love it too.
Youtube videos of runs (about 24 hours after the run): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CMZbIx27UM&list=PLz8YL4HVC87V6OQSXXmP-a0qtUVaLZouR
Twitch Vods (available soon after the run ends): https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/odfopt/sgdq_vod_thread_2021/
