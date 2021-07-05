New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

The GDQ crew is back for the second day of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Check out the full schedule, which includes runs for Shadow of the Colossus, Super Mario Odyssey, and more.
Ozzie Mejia
8

The July 4th holiday has concluded, but Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online continues. The world's best speedrunners in the world are back for another full week-long marathon. They may not be together in a physical venue, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners plow through the best games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. While the runners are still coming to everyone virtually, SGDQ's hosts are all together!

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:02 AM Amagon Any% - Famicom stone_clive 30:00
6:42 AM Gimmick! Any% (Glitchess) - Famicom Ryan Ford 14:00
7:06 AM Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection 1 Loop: Squire - Switch TheMexicanRunner 30:00
7:46 AM Super Smash Bros. Brawl All Star - Wii Dragolina 15:00
8:11 AM LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Any% - DS LaserTrap_ 34:00
8:55 AM Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Any% No OoB - PC BOWIEtheHERO 52:00
9:57 AM Cave Story 3D Reverse Boss Adventure - 3DS Supreme Dirt 1:22:00
11:29 AM Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Any% - GameCube MrMiguel 1:25:00
1:04 PM Shadow of the Colossus Any% Hard - PS4 TikTak 2:00:00
3:19 PM Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land Meta Knightmare Race - GBA Mr_Shasta, Rox 40:00
4:09 PM Kirby's Dream Collection All Challenges - Wii U Darksol188 25:00
4:44 PM Super Mario Odyssey Talkatoo% - Switch Dangers 1:50:00
6:44 PM Daily Recap - Monday Recap% Interview Crew 15:00
6:59 PM Bonus Game 1 - Paper Mario Stop 'n' Swop - N64 JCog 50:00
7:59 PM Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition New Game Vergil Human - PS5 TheScruffington 1:10:00
9:19 PM Bayonetta New Game Any% Normal No Infinite Flute Glitch - PC Galasrinie 1:55:00
11:24 PM Penumbra Trilogy Any% (All 3 Games) - PC bloodthunder 1:05:00
12:39 AM FAITH Any% - PC Vynn 10:00
12:59 AM Gone Golfing True Ending - PC teddyras 20:00
1:29 AM Teardown Any% - PC thewaffleman 30:00
2:09 AM Resogun Acis-Mefitis (Any%, Experienced) - PS5 Asuka424 33:00
2:52 AM Vectronom Any% - PC badBlackShark 20:00
3:32 AM Blast Corps Any%(NTSC-1.0) - N64 niedle 30:00
4:12 AM Chameleon Twist Any%- N64 Kefka14 15:00
4:37 AM Yoshi's Story Any% (JP, N64) - N64 LoveBot 18:00
5:05 AM Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures Any% Easy - SNES janglestorm 33:00
5:48 AM Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Miriam Any%, MG - PC bane 25:00

7:06AM - Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection

There's nothing like seeing runners go through the old classics, just because many of those old-school retro games were wildly difficult. The Ghosts 'N Goblins series was notorious for being among the hardest games of their era, as our own Blake Morse will attest to. There's a special kind of fun in seeing runners look at new revivals of the old classics and find ways to run through those. TheMexicanRunner is here with the GDQ debut of Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection, showing off a new spin on an old classic and showing off some exciting strategies to clear it in a clean half hour.

4:44PM - Super Mario Odyssey

We've seen a lot of Super Mario Odyssey at GDQ since it was released four years ago. However, this is the first time we'll be seeing Talkatoo%. What is Talkatoo%, some might ask?

Players running Talkatoo% must still collect enough moons to beat the game. However, they can only collect moons through either natural story progression or through Talkatoo hints. That means going up to the world's Talkatoo, asking for a moon clue, and proceeding to find that specific moon. Then the process starts again. It's a fun twist on the usual Odyssey formula and you can watch Dangers try and finish it up in just under two hours.

7:59PM - Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

In the hoopla of the new console releases, the lack of new console availability, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch lineups, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition may have gotten lost in the shuffle. For those who forgot about this game, it is the full DMC5 package upgraded for next-gen consoles. However, it also contains the ability to play as Vergil, who brings back many of his DMC4 mechanics. This is a totally different way to experience the DMC5 story, so this one should be fun to check out.

For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

    July 5, 2021 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 6:02 AM

      Summer Games Done Quick 2021 🌞🎮⌛⏩ is in it’s second day and has raised $120,000 for Doctors Without Borders and it runs until the 11th.
      SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Similar to the previous two events, the event will be entirely online this year. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days, streaming over Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Castlevania: Bloodlines, modern games like Doom Eternal and Astro's Playroom, and even some awful games like Arabian Nights and Racing Pitch will be played through, so there is something for everyone!

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
      Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gamesdonequick (not live, will have videos later) VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/odfopt/sgdq_vod_thread_2021/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 6:03 AM

      Now: Gimmick! Any% (Glitchless) — Famicom
      Next: Ghost 'N Goblins Resurrection
      Then: Super Smash Bros. Brawl
      Soon: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (DS)

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 5, 2021 6:18 AM

        This will be a best ending run.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 6:35 AM

      Now: Ghost 'N Goblins Resurrection 1 Loop - Squire — Switch
      Next: Super Smash Bros. Brawl
      Then: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (DS)
      Soon: Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 5, 2021 6:39 AM

        Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection run will be on Legend difficulty.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 7:19 AM

      Now: Super Smash Bros. Brawl All Star — Wii
      Next: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (DS)
      Then: Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
      Soon: Cave Story 3D

    • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 5, 2021 7:27 AM

      i always plan on watching these live, but then i tune in and its either between games or something niche I've never heard of.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 7:45 AM

      Now: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (DS) Any% — DS
      Next: Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
      Then: Cave Story 3D
      Soon: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 8:37 AM

      Now: Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth any% No OoB — PC
      Next: Cave Story 3D
      Then: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
      Soon: Shadow of the Colossus

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 5, 2021 10:17 AM

        deedlit was such a disappointing game, it's a shame it's so popular with runners. It plays well but it's a bad game.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 9:31 AM

      Now: Cave Story 3D Reverse Boss Adventure — 3DS
      Next: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
      Then: Shadow of the Colossus
      Soon: Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 11:21 AM

      Now: Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land Meta Knightmare Race — GBA KIRBY BLOCK
      Next: Kirby's Dream Collection
      Then: Super Mario Odyssey
      Soon: Daily Recap - Monday

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 11:44 AM

      Oops correction:
      Now: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Any% — GameCube

      Next: Shadow of the Colossus

      Then: Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land

      Soon: Kirby's Dream Collection

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 12:08 PM

      $150,000 raised for Doctors Without Borders

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 12:59 PM

      Now: Shadow of the Colossus Any% Hard — PS4
      Next: Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land
      Then: Kirby's Dream Collection
      Soon: Super Mario Odyssey

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 2:56 PM

      Now: Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land Meta Knightmare Race — GBA KIRBY BLOCK
      Next: Kirby's Dream Collection
      Then: Super Mario Odyssey
      Soon: Daily Recap - Monday

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 5, 2021 2:57 PM

        Sorry for the error earlier - had family over earlier and was updating from my phone and copied the wrong entry.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 3:52 PM

      Now: Kirby's Dream Collection All Challenges — Wii U
      Next: Super Mario Odyssey
      Then: Daily Recap - Monday
      Soon: Bonus Game 1 - Paper Mario

    • fishbone legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 5, 2021 4:32 PM

      A favorite streamer of mine, Dangers, is about to begin a really cool speed run of Mario Odyssey. For this run, he can only get moons that the talkatoo parrot tells him about. He’s a really cool dude, and the movement set of Odyssey makes it a joy to watch. If you have kids like that like Odyssey, I bet they’ll love it too.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 5, 2021 4:34 PM

        I was going to explain this run but this is perfect

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 4:33 PM

      Now: Super Mario Odyssey Talkatoo% — Switch
      Next: Daily Recap - Monday
      Then: Bonus Game 1 - Paper Mario
      Soon: Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 5, 2021 4:41 PM

        This should be a run you shouldn't miss!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 4:50 PM

      Youtube videos of runs (about 24 hours after the run): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CMZbIx27UM&list=PLz8YL4HVC87V6OQSXXmP-a0qtUVaLZouR
      Twitch Vods (available soon after the run ends): https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/odfopt/sgdq_vod_thread_2021/

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 5, 2021 4:51 PM

      $200,000 raised for Doctors Without Borders
      (I'm late for this)

