Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch The GDQ crew is back for Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Check out the full schedule for opening day.

Happy 4th of July, everyone! Celebrate America's independence by doing the red-blooded American thing and watching the world's best speedrunners come together to play some video games. Seven straight days of speedrunning action kicks off today with Summer Games Done Quick 2021, as SGDQ features the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

This year's Summer Games Done Quick will not be coming from its usual venue. While the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to subside in the United States, concerns over the pandemic worldwide have resulted in this year's live event being called off. But the show will go on, as SGDQ once again goes online. The mission remains the same. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 30:00 9:00 AM Dragon Age: Inquisition Any% - PC Lemuura 50:00 10:02 AM Psychonauts Any% - PC yoshipro 40:00 10:54 AM F-Zero GX Snaking All Tracks - GameCube 1davidj 1:20:00 12:36 PM Mega Man X 100% Race - SNES darrenville, Tiki, Clipper, Luiz Miguel 40:00 1:28 PM Spyro the Dragon (1998) Any% - PS1 Dayoman 45:00 2:25 PM Kirby Super Star Any% - SNES Nippo 1:00:00 3:37 PM James Bond 007: Nightfire Any% - GameCube Callmeliam 1:00:00 4:49 PM K-Shoot Mania Showcase - PC silentblackcat 40:00 5:41 PM Metal Wolf Chaos XD Any% - PC BlueMetal 50:00 6:41 PM Daily Recap - Sunday -- Interview Crew 15:00 6:56 PM The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages Any% - GBC GlyphDX 1:40:00 8:48 PM Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops New Game: Tsuchinoko - PSTV Pythonicus 1:00:00 9:58 PM Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Any% (Dead on Arrival) - PC Mattmatt 40:00 10:48 PM Sundered Resist% - PC JeviLevee 1:28:00 12:26 AM Pikmin 3 Deluxe Any% Normal - Switch Claris 45:00 1:21 AM Styx: Shards of Darkness Any% - PC Tohelot 51:00 2:22 AM Nintendogs All Beginner Contest Golds - DS ZooKetra 25:00 2:57 AM Zoda's Revenge: Startropics II Any% - NES thetantalus 1:05:00 4:12 AM Tiny Toon Adventures Any% - NES junkyard_dave 15:00 4:37 AM Batman: The Video Game Any% - NES junkyard_dave 12:00 5:04 AM Ninja Gaiden Pacifist - NES Edo_87 20:00 5:34 AM Amagon Any% - Famicom stone_clive 30:00

10:54AM - F-Zero GX

We are certainly fans of F-Zero here at Shacknews and we're happy to consume it in any form. So tune in at 10:54AM to watch 1davidj run through every track using the snaking method in just a little over an hour. Racing exhibitions are always a blast and this should be a great way to help kick off the week.

12:36PM - Mega Man X

We're also big fans of Mega Man at Shacknews and the Mega Man runs at GDQ are always must-see events, especially when there's a four-way race going on. Mega Man X is always a crowd pleaser, even when there isn't a crowd, and GDQ followers will get to check out some fresh faces for this specific race.

8:48PM - Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops

We're certainly used to seeing the Metal Gear franchise represented at GDQ. It's not every event that we get to blow some dust off of the oft-forget PSP installment of the series. If you're not familiar with this follow-up to MGS3: Snake Eater, you're in for a treat, as Pythonicus looks to run this in an hour flat.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.