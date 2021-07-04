Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch
The GDQ crew is back for Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Check out the full schedule for opening day.
Happy 4th of July, everyone! Celebrate America's independence by doing the red-blooded American thing and watching the world's best speedrunners come together to play some video games. Seven straight days of speedrunning action kicks off today with Summer Games Done Quick 2021, as SGDQ features the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
This year's Summer Games Done Quick will not be coming from its usual venue. While the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to subside in the United States, concerns over the pandemic worldwide have resulted in this year's live event being called off. But the show will go on, as SGDQ once again goes online. The mission remains the same. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|8:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|--
|--
|30:00
|9:00 AM
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|Any% - PC
|Lemuura
|50:00
|10:02 AM
|Psychonauts
|Any% - PC
|yoshipro
|40:00
|10:54 AM
|F-Zero GX
|Snaking All Tracks - GameCube
|1davidj
|1:20:00
|12:36 PM
|Mega Man X
|100% Race - SNES
|darrenville, Tiki, Clipper, Luiz Miguel
|40:00
|1:28 PM
|Spyro the Dragon (1998)
|Any% - PS1
|Dayoman
|45:00
|2:25 PM
|Kirby Super Star
|Any% - SNES
|Nippo
|1:00:00
|3:37 PM
|James Bond 007: Nightfire
|Any% - GameCube
|Callmeliam
|1:00:00
|4:49 PM
|K-Shoot Mania
|Showcase - PC
|silentblackcat
|40:00
|5:41 PM
|Metal Wolf Chaos XD
|Any% - PC
|BlueMetal
|50:00
|6:41 PM
|Daily Recap - Sunday
|--
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|6:56 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
|Any% - GBC
|GlyphDX
|1:40:00
|8:48 PM
|Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops
|New Game: Tsuchinoko - PSTV
|Pythonicus
|1:00:00
|9:58 PM
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Any% (Dead on Arrival) - PC
|Mattmatt
|40:00
|10:48 PM
|Sundered
|Resist% - PC
|JeviLevee
|1:28:00
|12:26 AM
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Any% Normal - Switch
|Claris
|45:00
|1:21 AM
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Any% - PC
|Tohelot
|51:00
|2:22 AM
|Nintendogs
|All Beginner Contest Golds - DS
|ZooKetra
|25:00
|2:57 AM
|Zoda's Revenge: Startropics II
|Any% - NES
|thetantalus
|1:05:00
|4:12 AM
|Tiny Toon Adventures
|Any% - NES
|junkyard_dave
|15:00
|4:37 AM
|Batman: The Video Game
|Any% - NES
|junkyard_dave
|12:00
|5:04 AM
|Ninja Gaiden
|Pacifist - NES
|Edo_87
|20:00
|5:34 AM
|Amagon
|Any% - Famicom
|stone_clive
|30:00
10:54AM - F-Zero GX
We are certainly fans of F-Zero here at Shacknews and we're happy to consume it in any form. So tune in at 10:54AM to watch 1davidj run through every track using the snaking method in just a little over an hour. Racing exhibitions are always a blast and this should be a great way to help kick off the week.
12:36PM - Mega Man X
We're also big fans of Mega Man at Shacknews and the Mega Man runs at GDQ are always must-see events, especially when there's a four-way race going on. Mega Man X is always a crowd pleaser, even when there isn't a crowd, and GDQ followers will get to check out some fresh faces for this specific race.
8:48PM - Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops
We're certainly used to seeing the Metal Gear franchise represented at GDQ. It's not every event that we get to blow some dust off of the oft-forget PSP installment of the series. If you're not familiar with this follow-up to MGS3: Snake Eater, you're in for a treat, as Pythonicus looks to run this in an hour flat.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch
