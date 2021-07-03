Shacknews Stimlus Games 2021: 4th of July 'Murica Super Challenge It's Independence Day weekend, so we're wearing red, white, and blue on our sleeves for this round of gaming competition.

It’s… an interesting time in the United States. It’s been a tumultuous set of years to say the least. Years so bad, it prompted the creation of the Stimulus Games to lighten the load on the hearts of the many. That said, for better or worse, this place is our home and it is that home’s birthday, so we’re going to celebrate with some hot-blooded patriotic gaming competition this weekend. Won’t you join us for a special 4th of July ho?

We’ve got some fine folks to join us for this particular holiday weekend of gaming competition. Music editor and In Defense of Ska author Aaron Carnes, Curious Quail basist Josh Hotlosz, stand-up comedian Conor Kellicutt, and Shacknews community’s own BadKitty64 join us for a fine round-up of red, white, and blue gaming.

You can see the patriotic and stimulating gaming competition as it goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, or just check it out below.

Here’s the details of today’s 4th of July ‘Murica Super Challenge:

The games are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NASCAR Heat 5, and the Street Fighter 5 Guile-only challenge, in that order.

Call of Duty: BOCW will be played as a free-for-all grand prix and NASCAR will be a grand prix race with top three performers earning points per round in six rounds. Street Fighter 5 will be double elimination and players will be limited to playing USA’s native iconic flattop, Guile.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each overall game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the 4th of July ‘Murica Super Challenge crown.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone, but in this country we have the freedom to try, and because we can, we will. That’s our way of celebrating Independence Day. Someday, we’ll have the freedom to get back together and have in-person Shacknews Electronic Sports events once again, but until then, we’ll do our best to bring you some electric video game competition however we can. Join us for the latest Shacknews Stimulus Games and celebrate the holiday weekend with us!