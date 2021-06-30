Evening Reading - June 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Companies when Pride Month is over

companies on July 1st pic.twitter.com/NlCQNK58Yo — Saberspark (@Saberspark) June 29, 2021

Every year.

Doggy photo shoot

This is fine.

Title generator

This might be the worst one yet.

Will we get to fight Ridley in Metroid: Dread?

Here's hoping.

What guys are really doing when they don't answer

Her: He is not answering my calls tonight, he must be with other women



Him: pic.twitter.com/6uTa99HtWF — Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) July 1, 2021

This is actually pretty impressive.

Lil Durk is a walking Fortnite skin

THEY WILL NOT LEAVE LIL DURK ALONE BRO pic.twitter.com/RgZuQcVVPg — Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) June 30, 2021

When does this one hit the item shop?

Ripped Jabba

Not sure how I feel about this shredded Hutt from the Darth Vader comic. pic.twitter.com/euZZf3a3aa — Darren M. A. Calvert (@DMACalvert) June 30, 2021

Maybe I should check out the Darth Vader comic...

Resident Evil triangles

fun fact: lady dimitrescu's ass has more polygons than the entirety of Resident Evil 1 pic.twitter.com/aMEV4SdobJ — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) June 28, 2021

The franchise has come so far!

