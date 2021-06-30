Evening Reading - June 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Konami & Bloober Team enter strategic partnership to co-develop new content
- Ex-BioWare GM Casey Hudson opens up Humanoid Studios
- Apex Legends five-player Trios bug squashed, but its potential has the devs interested
- July 2021 PS Plus games include A Plague Tale: Innocence and Black Ops 4
- Trial of the Sword guide - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Doom Eternal's next-gen upgrade is here to make you choose between 120 FPS & ray-tracing
- Final Fantasy 15 director's JP Games studio has two large-scale titles in development
- Didi Chuxing (DIDI) IPO closes up only 1.43% on ride-hailing company's NYSE debut
- FINRA orders Robinhood to pay $70 million financial penalty
- First Person Shooter: The Definitive FPS Documentary hits Kickstarter goal
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Companies when Pride Month is over
companies on July 1st pic.twitter.com/NlCQNK58Yo— Saberspark (@Saberspark) June 29, 2021
Every year.
Doggy photo shoot
June 28, 2021
This is fine.
Title generator
Project Despacito (@_joey_a03_) pic.twitter.com/VwKiyAHXDl— HD-2D Title Generator (@HD2DGenerator) June 30, 2021
This might be the worst one yet.
Will we get to fight Ridley in Metroid: Dread?
Will Ridley be in Dread? pic.twitter.com/EIHtodswOv— Dread-Memes (@MetroidMemes) June 30, 2021
Here's hoping.
What guys are really doing when they don't answer
Her: He is not answering my calls tonight, he must be with other women— Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) July 1, 2021
Him: pic.twitter.com/6uTa99HtWF
This is actually pretty impressive.
Lil Durk is a walking Fortnite skin
THEY WILL NOT LEAVE LIL DURK ALONE BRO pic.twitter.com/RgZuQcVVPg— Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) June 30, 2021
When does this one hit the item shop?
Ripped Jabba
Not sure how I feel about this shredded Hutt from the Darth Vader comic. pic.twitter.com/euZZf3a3aa— Darren M. A. Calvert (@DMACalvert) June 30, 2021
Maybe I should check out the Darth Vader comic...
Resident Evil triangles
fun fact: lady dimitrescu's ass has more polygons than the entirety of Resident Evil 1 pic.twitter.com/aMEV4SdobJ— Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) June 28, 2021
The franchise has come so far!
Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
