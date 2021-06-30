First three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters get Steam launch dates in July Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3 have appeared on Steam with release dates in late July. FF4, 5, and 6 are 'Coming Soon'.

One of the more pleasant surprises to come out of the Square Enix E3 presentation was the announcement of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, which will be bringing the first 6 games back for Steam and mobile devices on Android and iOS. At the time of announcement, we didn’t have a release window for when these games would be coming out, but we finally do for at least some of them. Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3 of the Pixel Remaster set have appeared on Steam with late July release dates.

The titles in question appeared on Steam pretty recently, complete with screenshots of what the remasters will look like and dates on when they will be coming out on PC. Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 2, and Final Fantasy 3 of the Pixel Remaster series will come out on July 28, 2021. It would appear that Square Enix isn’t quite ready to commit with Final Fantasy 4, Final Fantasy 5, or Final Fantasy 6 yet. They are listed on Steam, but still only have 2021 windows. The Pixel Remasters do not have listings on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android yet.

This comes as pleasant news nonetheless. The announcement of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters was one of the nicer things to come out Square Enix’s E3 2021 presentation. A cursory glance at the screenshots also shows the game looking clean and vibrant. The font is… a little questionable to say the least, but it doesn’t look like something that would ruin the game.

With that in mind, are you excited to re-explore the first titles of the Final Fantasy franchise in this Pixel Remaster form? Stay tuned for further dates on the latter half of the collection, as well as mobile launch dates for the games, right here at Shacknews.