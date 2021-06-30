ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 104 Final Fantasy 7 starts tonight.

Hot off the heels of completing Chrono Trigger for the first time ever last Wednesday, it's time to start another role-playing game on the Stevetendo show. Starting at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, I will be playing another Final Fantasy game for the first time on the program. It's not just any Final Fantasy game; it's Final Fantasy 7 so I'm looking forward to getting into it. I didn't own a PlayStation 1 at the start of the console's run so I missed out on Final Fantasy 7 when it first released. If Final Fantasy 7 is anything like 6, we have a long playthrough and plenty of fun moments ahead of us so it should be a hell of a ride.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT next Tuedsay and Wednesday. It's more Pokemon Blue and Final Fantasy 7 on the schedule so stop in and be a part of the action!

