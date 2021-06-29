Smash Bros pro Mew2King posts frame data analysis video on Kazuya Learn some more about what to expect from Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from one of the game's top pros.

It's another big day for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Today is the day that the game welcomes a new DLC character. This time, it's the iron fisted Kazuya Mishima from Tekken. On Monday, Smash Bros. series lead Masahiro Sakurai went into intricate detail explaining and showing off Kazuya's move set. On Tuesday, just hours before the character is set to arrive, long-time Super Smash Bros. pro player Jason 'Mew2King' Zimmerman went a step further, posting a full pre-release frame data analysis video for the character.

Zimmerman's analysis is based entirely on Monday's Mr. Sakurai Presents "Kazuya" livestream video. Mew2King compares every aspect of Kazuya's offensive and defensive output, comparing it to other characters in the game, as well as characters across the Super Smash Bros. series as a whole. This is a massive 40-minute video, which may be a lot for a single sitting. If you'd rather see a written analysis, you can check out Mew2King's Kazuya Notes doc, which Zimmerman is frequently updating. Expect much of the document to be updated once Kazuya is released.

We're big fans of Mew2King here at Shacknews, having followed his career for many years. We even celebrated his Smash Summit 6 victory back in May 2018. He's considered one of the Melee gods and for good reason, having racked up a legendary record across Super Smash Bros. Melee, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He certainly didn't invest this much time in Kazuya for nothing, so anyone hoping to start their Kazuya run with a competitive edge, M2K's video and document are a good starting point.

Kazuya comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later tonight. Shacknews will be standing by as tonight's update deploys, releasing Kazuya and an expected slew of balance tweaks. Come back later tonight for more on this story.