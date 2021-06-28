Hearthstone will reveal its next expansion this Thursday The teaser is a vague one, but the important thing is that the next official Heathstone expansion reveal is just a few days away.

The time is rapidly approaching for the next Hearthstone expansion. That means it's time for some vague teasers! Blizzard has posted the tiniest taste of what players can expect, uploading a video that says... not much of anything, to be honest. However, it is accompanied by a reveal date: July 1. That's this Thursday!

The brave soldiers of Stormwind march in formation for this briefest of teasers. Little information is given and resident World of Warcraft expert Greg Burke couldn't make heads or tails of what this is teasing. Answers look like they'll come on Thursday, July 1 in the form of an official reveal stream.

The July 1 stream will air on the Hearthstone Twitch and YouTube channels and will discuss the game's next expansion at length. On top of that, the video description notes that the stream will also talk about Hearthstone Battlegrounds and the popular game mode's future. That sounds like players can not only expect the usual 100+ new cards for Standard and Wild, but potentially a handful of new Battlegrounds cards to shake up that meta, as well. Battlegrounds is just a few months removed from adding Quilboar, which added new mechanics like Blood Gems to an increasingly complex game mode.

Hearthstone is less than a month removed from issuing the Wailing Caverns Mini-Set and it looks like Blizzard wants to keep things moving. There's not much else to say about this teaser, so be sure to mark your calendar for Thursday, July 1. The live stream will air at 9:30 a.m. PT.