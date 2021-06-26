ShackStream: The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4

This is it! Today is a day that will live on in infamy in the annals of Shacknews history, for today we have several Shackers throwing down in the Great Quakeholio Tournament 4. We’ve got a $10K USD prize pool on the line and a hearty amount of competitors ready to fight their way to the top. There will be only one winner today, but the real winners are you, the audience, because you’re about to see some real-deal Quake battles go down.

The whole thing starts today at 11a.m. PDT/2p.m. EDT. We’ll be working our way through Free-For-All matches until we’ve dwindled down to the nitty gritty, at which point we’ll be seeing some serious 1v1 action. You can catch the whole thing live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Or you can just chill here and catch the whole thing on the embedded player below.

