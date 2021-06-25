WoW: Shadowlands - Patch 9.1 Lead Designer on unlocking flying, Torghast changes & more We sat down with a developer on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands to talk about the latest patch for the game.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is just the latest major update to the iconic MMO, adding new story content, as well as a bunch of new locations and gear to keep players engaged. Since its release, Blizzard has continued to address issues and make necessary changes within Shadowlands. We spoke with the Lead Designer on the expansion to talk about patch 9.1 and the recent changes made to the game.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke sat down with Jeremy Feasel, the Lead Game Designer on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands to talk about what’s new in the MMO. Although Shadowlands has been out for months, the work doesn’t stop for Blizzard once an expansion releases. The team has spent the time since tweaking all of the newly added content to better suit the player experience, as well as iron out any technical issues.

In patch 9.1, Blizzard introduces several new changes, including a tweak to the Mythic System, which Feasel spoke to in our interview. “We really wanted to take the goodness of the scoring systems that have come up in add-ons that players have, and incorporate them in a more fundamental way into World of Warcraft.

