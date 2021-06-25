New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

WoW: Shadowlands - Patch 9.1 Lead Designer on unlocking flying, Torghast changes & more

We sat down with a developer on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands to talk about the latest patch for the game.
Donovan Erskine
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is just the latest major update to the iconic MMO, adding new story content, as well as a bunch of new locations and gear to keep players engaged. Since its release, Blizzard has continued to address issues and make necessary changes within Shadowlands. We spoke with the Lead Designer on the expansion to talk about patch 9.1 and the recent changes made to the game.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke sat down with Jeremy Feasel, the Lead Game Designer on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands to talk about what’s new in the MMO. Although Shadowlands has been out for months, the work doesn’t stop for Blizzard once an expansion releases. The team has spent the time since tweaking all of the newly added content to better suit the player experience, as well as iron out any technical issues.

In patch 9.1, Blizzard introduces several new changes, including a tweak to the Mythic System, which Feasel spoke to in our interview. “We really wanted to take the goodness of the scoring systems that have come up in add-ons that players have, and incorporate them in a more fundamental way into World of Warcraft.

The full interview with Jeremy Feasel of Blizzard can be found on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Subscribe their for more exclusive content and developer interviews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

